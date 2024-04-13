Lembke leads Awesome Blossoms to a fourth straight win
Apr. 12—The Blooming Prairie softball team beat New Richland-HEG 5-2 in New Richland Friday.
Macy Lembke scored the pitching win and she went three-for-four for the Awesome Blossoms (4-0 overall).
BP pitching: Macy Lembke (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K
BP hitting: Lembke, 3-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-4, RBI; Lily Schammel, 2-for-4; Layla Lembke, 1-for-4, R; Ella Smith, 0-for-3, R; Anna Haberman, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Madelyn Harvey, 0-for-3, RBI