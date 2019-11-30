LeMay leads the way and Charlotte beats ODU 38-22

The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Benny LeMay ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Charlotte beat Old Dominion 38-22 on Saturday.

LeMays' 16-yard touchdown run for Charlotte (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA) broke a 7-all tie. Aaron McAllister's 9-yard scoring run early in the second made it 21-7 and Jonathan Cruz made a 36-yard field goal with 7:37 before intermission made it a 17-point lead at the break.

Old Dominion (1-11, 0-8) closed to within 10 on Lala Davis' 8-yard run to end a 10-play, 53-yard drive but the Monarchs never got closer.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Chris Reynolds completed 9 of 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 96 yards on 11 carries for the 49ers. Victor Tucker caught three passes for 118 yards and a score and Tyler Ringwood caught a touchdown pass.

Charlotte awaits Sunday to learn its bowl fate.

Stone Smartt threw for 173 yards for the Monarchs, who ended the season with 11 straight defeats.

What to Read Next