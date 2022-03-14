On Saturday, someone paid more than $518,000 at auction for Tom Brady’s final NFL touchdown pass. On Sunday, Brady returned to the NFL.

So is the person who made the winning bid of $518,623 for the ball receiver Mike Evans threw into the stands get stuck? We posed that question to the folks at Lelands.com, the online auction house conducted the auction. Lelands.com had no comment, at this time.

Frankly, the only comment should be, “You should have realized Tom Brady may have returned.” That’s the risk assumed by the buyer. Indeed, if it were more clear that Brady wasn’t coming back, the ball may have generated a lot more at auction.

Whoever paid that much money for a piece of memorabilia surely has plenty of other money. Thus, between the reality that the buyer is rich and that the buyer either guessed wrong about a Brady retirement or was oblivious to the possibility, people make bad business deals all the time. This is just another one of them.

Lelands has no comment on whether the buyer of Tom Brady’s final touchdown pass football is stuck originally appeared on Pro Football Talk