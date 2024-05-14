Lejond Cavazos transfers from UNC to Big Ten program

Another bites the dust, as University of North Carolina defensive back Lejond Cavazos will transfer to Michigan State for his final playing year of eligibility per On3.

Cavazos confirmed the story via social media, posting himself in the Spartan Threads with the caption “the last 1. #committed”. The three-star defensive back started his collegiate career with Ohio State, spending two years with the Buckeyes, before transferring to UNC.

Cavazos’s first season with the Tar Heels wasn’t as productive as many hoped, with 18 total tackles, and two pass deflections in 11 games played. The following season was over before it started, after sustaining a lower-body injury that required surgery.

It’s been a roller coaster for Cavazos, but Michigan State could be the ideal landing spot, and for UNC, a new spot opened for more reliable talent creating a win/win situation.

Cavazos was ahead of three-star red-shirt freshman Tre Miller on the depth chart, a player who will benefit the most from the decision. Miller won’t grab the minutes Cavazos was expected to have, but should get a better opportunity to earn them with a spot up for grabs.

Cavazos spent a month in the portal, after entering on April 14th. It will be intriguing to see who UNC grabs from the portal to lessen the experience gap.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire