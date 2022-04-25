Lejond Cavazos to transfer to North Carolina

Former Ohio State defensive back Lejond Cavazos will be continuing his college football career in Chapel Hill for the North Carolina Tarheels. The announcement came on Cavazos’ Twitter account Monday evening.

Cavazos was originally a four-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and committed to the Buckeyes in the 2020 recruiting class. He had earned a backup role in Columbus but was presumably looking for a bigger one in a crowded secondary.

Once the 6-foot, 190-pound San Antonio native entered the transfer portal, there was a gob of interest from programs all across the country, but he ultimately chose to make his decision to play for UNC.

Chapter 2 in baby blue. pic.twitter.com/xmEYxEoOre — Lejond Cavazos (@lejondaryy) April 25, 2022

Cavazos still has three years of eligibility remaining and we wish him luck in the Carolina Blue.

