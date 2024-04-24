Leipzig's Rose aims for summer contract talks; no shake-up wanted

Leipzig coach Marco Rose stands in the stadium before the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Heidenheim and RB Leipzig at Voith-Arena. Rose has said he plans contract renewal talks with the club leadership in the off-season and once the shape of the 2024-25 squad has become clearer. Harry Langer/dpa

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose has said he plans contract renewal talks with the club leadership in the off-season and once the shape of the 2024-25 squad has become clearer.

Leipzig-born Rose has been in charge since September 2022 and has a contract until 2025 at the Bundesliga club.

"When we talk about contracts, it's important for me to know what ambitions we have, where we want to go and what the squad looks like. Do we have another big shake-up or will the team stay together?" Rose told Sky TV.

Rose wants to avoid another shake-up after Leipzig lost key players including Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai and Josko Gvardiol last summer, and Emil Forsberg in January.

Leipzig could lose influential Spain midfielder Dani Olmo after the season, and it is also not clear whether they can extend the loan spell of Xavi Simons beyond the summer from Paris Saint-Germain.

"It would be a very important factor for me, also next year," Rose said of the young Dutch international Simons.

"It is not completely in our hands. It would be important to qualify for the Champions League and then I simply expect from the bosses that they conduct talks in such a way that we can have the lad here for another year or maybe two."

Rose has the best points percentage of Leipzig coaches since their Bundesliga promotion in 2016. They finished third in 2023 and are fourth this term with four games left.

"If the statistics didn't look like this then maybe I wouldn't still be here. That's always the other side of football. There's more to it than the head coach," Rose said.