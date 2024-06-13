Leipzig sign Germany under-17 world champion Ouédraogo from Schalke

Schalke's Assan Ouedraogo celebrates his goal during the 2nd German Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and FC Schalke 04 at the Volksparkstadion. Marcus Brandt/dpa

RB Leipzig have snapped up Schalke teenager Assan Ouédraogo on a deal until 2029, the Bundesliga side said on Thursday.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who helped Germany win the under-17 World Cup and Euros, joins Belgian goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt as Leipzig's second close-season recruit.

Leipzig have taken advantage of a release clause, which media reports say rivals Bayern Munich were not willing to pay.

Injury meant he only played 17 games for Schalke in the German second division in the season just finished.

"Signing Assan Ouédraogo means we have brought an exceptional talent to Leipzig. Despite several offers from clubs in the Bundesliga and Europe, he has chosen us," Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schröder said in a statement.

Media reports say the teenager may first be sent out on loan by the Red Bulls.