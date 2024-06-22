Leipzig keeper Blaswich loaned to Salzburg

Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich enters the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Jan Woitas/dpa

RB Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich will play for sister team Red Bull Salzburg on loan next season, both clubs announced on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who even made it into the Germany squad in November, deputized for the injured Peter Gulacsi for a long spell over the last year and even looked to have usurped the Hungary keeper at times.

Blaswich, who joined from Heracles Almelo in 2022, won the German Cup with Leipzig in 2023 and the Super Cup against Bayern Munich in August.

"The victories in the German Cup and the Super Cup were of course the absolute highlights and these successes will always remain," Blaswich said in a statement.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose praised both keepers for their impeccable behaviour and said that he had "two number ones." Nevertheless, Gulacsi fought his way back into the team in February and took his chance, with Leipzig not losing a game in the rest of the Bundesliga season.

Belgian newcomer Maarten Vandevoordt will now be Gulacsi's back-up.

Blaswich now expects to be the number one in Salzburg but has a contract at Leipzig until June 2026.