Leipzig coach Rose praise imminent league champions Leverkusen

Leipzig coach Marco Rose takes part in a press conference after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose has praised the performance of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who can claim their maiden league title at the weekend.

"We don't need to beat around the bush, whether it happens this weekend or next, Leverkusen have more than earned it with an incredibly stable season," Rose said in a news conference on Friday.

"They have worked hard for everything they have achieved," he added.

Rose praised Leverkusen's transfer policy and the signings of Granit Xhaka, Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonas Hofmann.

"They're doing great, we'd like to be that great too, we're perhaps only half great. At the moment, we're fighting for the Champions League," he said.

Leipzig are fourth, in the last spot for a Champions League qualification, but tied on 53 points with fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Leverkusen, who are unbeaten in all of their 42 season matches and a record-equalling 28 in the Bundesliga in 2023-24, will be crowned champions if they beat Werder Bremen at home on Sunday.

The title could come the day before if Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart lose their matches against Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.