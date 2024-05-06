Leipsic, Coldwater, Minster, Defiance No. 1 seeds in baseball tournaments
May 5—Leipsic, Coldwater, Minster and Defiance were No. 1 seeds and Wapakoneta, Lincolnview and Crestview were No. 2 seeds when brackets for OHSAA high school baseball sectionals were announced on Sunday.
First two rounds in sectional/district tournaments for area teams:
Division I
Bowling Green Sectional/District
May 15
Lima Senior at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5 p.m.
May 17
Winner at either St. Francis DeSales or Findlay, 5 p.m.
Division II
Bluffton Sectional/District
Top seeds: 1. Clear Fork; 2. Wapakoneta; 3. Celina; 4. Galion
May 15
Elida at Bath, 5 p.m.
Kenton at Lexington, 5 p.m.
St. Marys at Shawnee, 5 p.m.
May 17
Elida-Bath winner at Clear Fork, 5 p.m.
Kenton-Lexington winner at Wapakoneta, 5 p.m.
St. Marys-Shawnee winner at Celina, 5 p.m.
Archbold Sectional/District
Top seeds: 1. Defiance; 2. Napoleon; 3. Maumee; 4. Galion
May 17
Van Wert at Bryan, 5 p.m.
Division III
Elida Sectional/District
Top seeds: 1. Coldwater; 2. Eastwood; 3. Liberty-Benton; 4. Wayne Trace
May 15
Bluffton at Carey, 5 p.m.
Allen East at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.
Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Buren, 5 p.m.
Spencerville at Elmwood, 5 p.m.
May 17
Bluffton-Carey winner at Coldwater, 5 p.m.
Allen East-Columbus Grove winner at Eastwood, 5 p.m.
OG-Van Buren winner at Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.
Spencerville-Elmwood winner at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.
Division IV
Coldwater Sectional/District
Top seeds: 1. Minster; 2. Crestview; 3. St. Henry; 4. Marion Local
May 14
New Knoxville at Perry, 5 p.m.
LCC at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.
Waynesfield-Goshen at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.
Parkway at New Bremen, 5 p.m.
May 16
New Knoxville-Perry winner at Minster, 5 p.m.
LCC-Temple Christian winner at Marion Local, 5 p.m.
WG-FR winner at Crestview, 5 p.m.
Parkway-New Bremen winner at St. Henry, 5 p.m.
Findlay Sectional/District
May 14
Ada at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.
May 16
Ada-PG winner at No. 2 Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.
Upper Scioto Valley at McComb, 5 p.m.