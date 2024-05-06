Leipsic, Coldwater, Minster, Defiance No. 1 seeds in baseball tournaments

May 5—Leipsic, Coldwater, Minster and Defiance were No. 1 seeds and Wapakoneta, Lincolnview and Crestview were No. 2 seeds when brackets for OHSAA high school baseball sectionals were announced on Sunday.

First two rounds in sectional/district tournaments for area teams:

Division I

Bowling Green Sectional/District

May 15

Lima Senior at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5 p.m.

May 17

Winner at either St. Francis DeSales or Findlay, 5 p.m.

Division II

Bluffton Sectional/District

Top seeds: 1. Clear Fork; 2. Wapakoneta; 3. Celina; 4. Galion

May 15

Elida at Bath, 5 p.m.

Kenton at Lexington, 5 p.m.

St. Marys at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

May 17

Elida-Bath winner at Clear Fork, 5 p.m.

Kenton-Lexington winner at Wapakoneta, 5 p.m.

St. Marys-Shawnee winner at Celina, 5 p.m.

Archbold Sectional/District

Top seeds: 1. Defiance; 2. Napoleon; 3. Maumee; 4. Galion

May 17

Van Wert at Bryan, 5 p.m.

Division III

Elida Sectional/District

Top seeds: 1. Coldwater; 2. Eastwood; 3. Liberty-Benton; 4. Wayne Trace

May 15

Bluffton at Carey, 5 p.m.

Allen East at Columbus Grove, 5 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Buren, 5 p.m.

Spencerville at Elmwood, 5 p.m.

May 17

Bluffton-Carey winner at Coldwater, 5 p.m.

Allen East-Columbus Grove winner at Eastwood, 5 p.m.

OG-Van Buren winner at Liberty-Benton, 5 p.m.

Spencerville-Elmwood winner at Wayne Trace, 5 p.m.

Division IV

Coldwater Sectional/District

Top seeds: 1. Minster; 2. Crestview; 3. St. Henry; 4. Marion Local

May 14

New Knoxville at Perry, 5 p.m.

LCC at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Fort Recovery, 5 p.m.

Parkway at New Bremen, 5 p.m.

May 16

New Knoxville-Perry winner at Minster, 5 p.m.

LCC-Temple Christian winner at Marion Local, 5 p.m.

WG-FR winner at Crestview, 5 p.m.

Parkway-New Bremen winner at St. Henry, 5 p.m.

Findlay Sectional/District

May 14

Ada at Pandora-Gilboa, 5 p.m.

May 16

Ada-PG winner at No. 2 Hardin Northern, 5 p.m.

Upper Scioto Valley at McComb, 5 p.m.