Leinster's Ringrose and O'Brien fit for Saints semi

Leinster will have Ireland duo Garry Ringrose and Jimmy O'Brien available for their Investec Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton Saints on Saturday.

Ringrose has been dealing with a shoulder injury and has not played for his province since January, while the centre also missed all but one of Ireland's Six Nations games.

Versatile back O'Brien has been absent since December with a neck injury.

Full-back Hugo Keenan has not yet been ruled out of the game with a hip problem that has sidelined him since the last-16 tie with Leicester Tigers.

Leinster co-captain James Ryan will not be fit because of an arm injury.

The semi-final will be the first rugby match played at Gaelic Games venue Croke Park since 2010, with a crowd of 82,300 expected.