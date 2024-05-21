Leinster's Byrne relishing Toulouse test in decider

Ross Byrne won the Champions Cup with Leinster in 2018 [Inpho]

Leinster fly-half Ross Byrne is looking forward to facing an "incredibly unique" Toulouse side in Saturday's Champions Cup decider in London.

It is a meeting between the competition's two most successful sides, with Toulouse boasting five triumphs - one more than their Irish opponents.

The French team lead the way in this season's Top 14 and defeated Harlequins to make the final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"They way they play the game is very unique in terms of free-flowing rugby, the individuals they have and they can all run and off-load," said the 29-year-old Ireland international.

"When they are in full flow they are very tough to stop, which we have seen a number of times this year.

"They are also a great club and they've such a proud history so it's great to play a team like that.

"We know how tough it's going to be on Saturday but we are looking forward to it."

Leinster's four European successes were followed by defeat by Saracens in the 2019 final and then losing out to La Rochelle in the last two deciders.

Two victories over La Rochelle in this season's Champions Cup have boosted Leinster's hopes of avoiding a third straight runners-up finish.

There is no added pressure to end the run of defeats in finals, according to Byrne.

"No, I don't think so," he said. "Every final has its own pressure so for us, it's about going out and putting on the best performance we can.

"The biggest thing is our preparation. There's still plenty of time to go before the final and for us it's just making sure we're on top of all our details.

"So when it comes to Saturday each player can focus on their own individual performance and are not distracted by other things.

"I think it was important [to beat La Rochelle] - we've had some harsh lessons over the last couple of years so it was trying to take what we learnt from those games and trying to put them right.

"We were able to do that in those two matches against them, which was great. We performed to a level which we we happier with this season than the previous two."