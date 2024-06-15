Leinster’s trophy drought continues as Bulls beat international-packed side

Robbie Henshaw and Leinster were stopped in their tracks by the Bulls in Pretoria - Getty Images/Lee Warren

Leinster will finish a third successive season without a trophy after a starting XV containing 15 Irish internationals lost 25-20 to the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship semi-final in Pretoria.

The Irish province have a strong claim to being the biggest underachieving side in world rugby given the scale of their resources – they had another half dozen internationals on their bench – after also losing in the Champions Cup final to Toulouse in extra time. That was their fourth defeat in the European Cup final in six years, having lost previously to Saracens and twice to La Rochelle. Leinster had brought in Jacques Nienaber, the double-World Cup winning coach with South Africa, in the hope of getting them over the winning line, but, as with this year’s Champions Cup, he could not inspire his charges to victory against his compatriots who were worthy winners at Loftus Versfeld.

The Bulls established a 10-7 half-time lead after Johan Goosen crossed following James Lowe’s opening try. Jake White’s side were missing Springbok wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie but stand-in Sergeal Petersen scored two tries in the second half.

While Leinster replied through No 8 Calean Doris and piled on some late pressure, at one stage going through 22 phases, they came up short for another season.

This is likely to prompt an inquest regarding Leo Cullen’s tenure as head coach. Although, ever hopeful of adding to their four Champions Cup titles, they have secured the signings of All Black Jordie Barrett and Springbok second row RG Snyman for next season. This season, however, is another one without silverware.

The Bulls will now face the winners of the Munster v Glasgow Warriors semi-final and their victory will act as a considerable boost for the world champions Springboks ahead of their Test series against Six Nations champions Ireland this summer.

