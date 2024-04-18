Leinster: Irish province to play at Croke Park and Aviva Stadium

Croke Park is the home of gaelic games in Dublin [Inpho]

Leinster will play their home United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup matches at the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park in the 2024-25 season.

The Irish province will relocate for next season due to planned regenerative works at the RDS Stadium.

Leinster will play the majority of matches in the Aviva Stadium, with Gaelic games stadium Croke Park "hosting a number of games".

The senior women's team will play home matches at Donnybrook Stadium.

"It will be a season like no other, of that there will be no doubt," said Leinster Rugby chief executive Shane Nolan.

"While we acknowledge that there will be some inconvenience in any stadium move, we are also very excited to bring a full season of Leinster Rugby matches to venues of the quality of the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, two of the finest stadia in Europe."

Leinster defeated La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium in the Champions Cup quarter-finals on Saturday to set up a last-four match with Northampton Saints, which will take place on 5 May at Croke Park.

Ireland's rugby team played home matches at Croke Park from 2007 until 2010 while their Lansdowne Road home was redeveloped into the Aviva Stadium.