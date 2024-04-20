Leinster Hurling Championship: Antrim face four-in-a-row holders Kilkenny in Nowlan Park opener

Conal Cunning hit 0-8 in Antrim's championship defeat by Kilkenny at Corrigan Park last year [Inpho]

Following a difficult league campaign, Antrim begin their Leinster Hurling Championship with a daunting trip to four-in-a-row holders Kilkenny on Sunday (14:30 BST).

Darren Gleeson's Antrim lost all five of their Division One B games this year.

Injuries and absences played their part, but the Saffrons have been boosted by the return of Dunloy quartet Keelan Molloy, Seaan Elliott, Nigel Elliott and Ryan Elliott, all of whom had originally opted out for 2024.

The three Elliotts are named to start Sunday's game while Molloy - who started all 10 league and championship games for the Saffrons last year - is among the substitutes.

But even though Gleeson's hand has been significantly boosted - with James McNaughton and Gerard Walsh also back - Kilkenny will be overwhelming favourites at Nowlan Park on Sunday as Derek Lyng's Cats eye a fifth Bob O'Keeffe Cup in a row.

Kilkenny, who won three of their Division One A fixtures this year, reached last year's All-Ireland final and are hoping to go one better this year as they bid to dethrone Limerick.

Lyng is able to welcome back seven-time All-Star TJ Reid, who starts at full-forward after missing the Division One final defeat by Clare earlier this month.

Martin Keoghan, Tom Phelan, Mikey Butler, and Mikey Carey are also named in the Kilkenny line-up.

Antrim returned to the Leinster Championship last year after winning the 2022 Joe McDonagh Cup. However, having opened their campaign with a promising draw against Dublin in Belfast, they lost their next three matches before condemning Westmeath to relegation with a 4-24 to 1-19 win at Cusack Park.

In their meeting with Kilkenny at Corrigan Park, TJ Reid and Martin Keoghan hit a combined 5-13 as the 36-time All-Ireland champions ran out 5-31 to 3-20 winners.

After the trip to Kilkenny, Antrim face Wexford in Belfast before a trip to Dublin on 11 May. They host Galway on 18 May before rounding out their campaign at home to Carlow on 26 May.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Shane Murphy; David Blanchfield, Paddy Deegan (capt), Mikey Carey; Cian Kenny, Richie Reid; Adrian Mullen, Eoin Cody, John Donnelly; Martin Keoghan, TJ Reid, Tom Phelan.

Antrim: Ryan Elliott; Phelim Duffin, Ryan McGarry, Paddy Burke; Scott Walsh, Eoghan Campbell (capt), Conal Bohill; James McNaughton, Niall O'Connor; Michael Bradley, Nigel Elliott, Niall McKenna; Conal Cunning, Conor McCann, Seaan Elliott.