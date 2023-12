Leinster 37-27 Sale Sharks - Investec Champions Cup: Hosts fight back for bonus-point victory

Leinster pair Dan Sheehan and Garry Ringrose ensure there's no way through for Aaron Reed

Investec Champions Cup: Pool 4 - Leinster v Sale Sharks Leinster (11) 37 Tries: Van der Flier, Gibson-Park, Henshaw, Baird, Healy Cons: Frawley 2, Prendergast Pens: Frawley 2 Sale Sharks (13) 27 Tries: Doherty, Taylor, Curtis Cons: Du Preez 3 Pens: Du Preez 2

Leinster came back from 10 points down to defeat Sale 37-27 and go top of their Investec Champions Cup pool.

Connor Doherty's converted try gave Sale a 13-3 lead before Leinster hit back late in the first half at the RDS.

Josh van der Flier's try left them trailing 13-11 at the break and the Irish hosts dominated the second half.

Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Ryan Baird and Cian Healy went over for Leinster before late Sale tries from Tommy Taylor and Tom Curtis.

More to follow....

Line-ups

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Ringrose (co-capt), Henshaw, O'Brien; Frawley, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Clarkson, Jenkins, Ryan (co-capt), Baird, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Healy, Ala'alatoa, McCarthy, Conan, Murphy, Prendergast, Ngatai.

Sale: Veainu; Roebuck, Doherty, Bedlow, Reed; R Du Preez (capt), Quirke; Harrison, Taylor, Harper, Bamber, Beaumont, Van Rhyn, Dugdale, Birch.

Replacements: Caine, Onasanya, Opoku-Fordjour, Hill, JL Du Preez, Thomas, Curtis, Carpenter.

Referee: Pierre Brousset