Leinies Legends over-35 team wins state title

Aug. 31—The Leinies Legends over-35 amateur baseball team captured its first ever state championship over the weekend in Mellen. A 5-1 victory against the Strum Owls Sunday secured the title, completing a three-for-four performance for the weekend for the team.

"As one to whom championships have been about as rare as Sasquatch sightings, it's hard to describe my elation and pride in the accomplishments of this weekend," longtime Legends member Keith Pitsch said in a release. "I'm just thankful that I could be there with them."

Tyler Gray earned the win on the mound against the Owls and drove in a pair at the plate. The team also defeated the Whittlesey Reds and Bay City earlier in the weekend.

The over 35 baseball tournament began in 1987 and has ranged from eight to 13 participating teams.