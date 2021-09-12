Leilani Mitchell with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Leilani Mitchell (Washington Mystics) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky, 09/12/2021
Leilani Mitchell (Washington Mystics) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Chicago Sky, 09/12/2021
Azurá Stevens (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Washington Mystics, 09/12/2021
Marina Mabrey checked in off the bench and scored 21 PTS, 8 REB and 6 AST in a winning effort.
The Texans want a lot for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans reportedly could have had a lot for Watson. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that, before the draft, the Texans could have had three first-round picks and three third-round picks for Watson. The Texans declined. Glazer adds that four teams were interested in Watson, [more]
Down a set in the U.S. Open final to Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic smashed a racquet in frustration when he missed a service break opportunity.
The Minnesota Timberwolves would rather not give up their stars in a trade for Ben Simmons.
Paul Pierce let his Instagram followers know where he and ex-Celtics teammate Ray Allen stand ahead of his Hall of Fame induction.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James attended Chris Bosh's Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Saturday.
Best photos: Vitor Belfort knocked out Evander Holyfield on Saturday in Hollywood, Florida.
Being disrupted by hecklers while serving for the match only made Daniil Medvedev's first Grand Slam title that much sweeter when it came Sunday at the expense of Novak Djokovic in the US Open final.
Tearful Novak Djokovic felt relief and sadness after his Grand Slam dream died with a US Open final defeat, overcome by loss but winning heartfelt support from New York fans.
USC president Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn can no longer delay firing football coach Clay Helton, a good man who is a bad fit to lead the Trojans.
Pierce was driven by slights, including the nine teams that passed on him in the NBA Draft.
Novak Djokovic’s dream of the calendar grand slam came to grief as he finally lost to a member of the so-called NextGen. And yet, Djokovic’s demeanour and tennis were so uncharacteristic that it felt more like an aberration than that long-awaited “changing of the guard”.
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
By sending this tweet, it's plausible to assume Skip Bayless didn't watch the game.
If anything, Emma Raducanu was remiss not to dedicate her whole speech to her tough-love mentor
Welp, that's a pretty significant drop. #GoBucks
Anderson Silva needed less than 90 seconds to knock out Tito Ortiz on Saturday night.
Burrow called his shot at the line and won the game for his team.
Texas falls out of the top 25 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.