Leighton Vander Esch out for season but receives good news about his future

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has not played since Week 11 because of a neck injury. He won’t play again this season, coach Jason Garrett announced.

Vander Esch received good news, though, after an MRI on Monday.

He will undergo minimally invasive surgery to repair a nerve issue but is expected to make a full recovery.

The second-year linebacker played only nine games and made 72 tackles and half a sack.

Veteran Sean Lee has replaced Vander Esch at weakside linebacker.

The Cowboys also have lost left guard Xavier Su’a-Filo for the season. Su’a-Filo, who was filling in for Connor Williams, broke a bone in his lower leg Sunday and is undergoing surgery today, Garrett said.

Joe Looney will become the third starter for the Cowboys at the position. Williams tore an ACL in Week 13.