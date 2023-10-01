Leighton Vander Esch scores on scoop-and-score, Cowboys lead 18- 3

The Cowboys defense is back.

After a down day in Arizona last week, the Cowboys have had their way with the Patriots.

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch scored on an 11-yard scoop-and-score after Dante Fowler sacked Mac Jones, knocking the ball loose.

Dallas added insult to injury with a fake on the extra point. They lined up to kick it, but holder Bryan Anger threw a pass to defensive tackle Chauncey Golston. Golston was wide open and walked into the end zone for the 2-point conversion.

The Cowboys lead 18-3.

Jones is 6-of-9 for 92 yards.