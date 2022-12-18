Leighton Vander Esch questionable with neck injury after Cowboys take 7-0 lead

The Jaguars forced the Cowboys to punt on the first possession of the game, but Travis Etienne Jr. fumbled on Jacksonville’s third play from scrimmage after that.

Etienne never had control of the ball on the handoff from Trevor Lawrence, and Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson recovered at the Jacksonville 41.

The Cowboys needed only six plays to go 41 yards, with Ezekiel Elliott scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys started Tyron Smith at right tackle. Smith, who played the past 10 seasons at left tackle, had not played right tackle since his rookie season of 2011.

Dallas has 75 yards, with 45 coming on the ground. Elliott has 30 yards on five carries and Tony Pollard 14 on three totes.

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch injured his neck on the Jaguars’ first drive and is questionable to return. Vander Esch has a history of neck issues.

He is in the training room for further evaluation, with Damone Clark replacing him in the lineup.

