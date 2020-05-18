Leighton Vander Esch feeling “wonderful” after neck surgery

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch had neck surgery after the 2019 season and initial word from the team was that they expected him to be able to do some work during the offseason program.

That was the plan, anyway. Vander Esch and the Cowboys were forced to pivot to new plans when offseason programs went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the good news is that Vander Esch says he’s doing well in his recovery from surgery.

Vander Esch appeared on The ‘Boys & Girl Podcast recently and said that he’s training without restrictions in hopes of getting back on the field this summer.

“I am doing wonderful,” Vander Esch said. “I feel as good now as I ever have, before I even got hurt. I mean, I’m ready to roll. I’ve been training full-go for a couple of months now, so it’s not holding me back whatsoever. I feel, like I said, just as good as I ever have. I’m just excited to play football at this point and get back on the field. Whenever they give us the green light to go, we’ll be ready.”

The Cowboys re-signed Sean Lee, but didn’t add a linebacker in the draft or in free agency. That suggests confidence in how Vander Esch and his neck will fare once the Cowboys are back together this year.

