Leighton Vander Esch is again the linchpin of Cowboys’ defense

The more things change, the more they seem to stay the same. For as many obstacles, narratives, and criticisms Leighton Vander Esch has experienced as a Cowboy over the years, everything appears to have come full circle for the 27-year-old Boise State product.

Drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft (No. 19), Vander Esch was a criticized pick from the start. The off-ball linebacker was criticized for his position, his school, his limited experience and his injury history.

The criticism from within the Cowboys fanbase was short-lived that first year. Vander Esch put together a stellar rookie season in 2018, earning Pro Bowl honors and leading the Cowboys defense to a 10-6 record and division crown.

Unfortunately, his success would also be short-lived. Over the next two seasons, Vander Esch would only play a total of 19 regular season games. The injury concerns from his pre-draft scouting reports proved to be foretelling and Vander Esch’s career looked to be in serious jeopardy.

An injury-prone LB is nothing new to the Cowboys. They’d recently built a defense around another oft-injured LB, Sean Lee. The difference was Lee played brilliantly whenever he suited up. Vander Esch looked sapped in his limited appearances in 2019.

The lack of reps and conditioning took their toll on Vander Esch’s strength and endurance. He was a shadow of his formerly dominant self and no longer appeared to be the cornerstone player he once was.

Dallas declined his fifth-year option

First-round draft picks are signed with fifth-year options on their rookie contracts. Prior to the player’s fourth season, the team can opt in, preventing the player from hitting free agency until after his fifth season.

Teams traditionally pull this trigger with any former first-rounder who’s performed up to or near expectations. At the very least, it acts as a placeholder while a long-term deal is negotiated. Declining an option is a sign that player failed to meet first-round expectations.

Vander Esch’s first three years were a mixed bag, giving the Cowboys understandable pause. But his 2020 season actually ended on a high note. Despite only playing 10 games that season, he appeared to improve as the year went on. The more time on the field, the better his performance.

If Vander Esch was his rookie-self going forward, he’d be well worth the cost of the option. If he was his sophomore-self, he wouldn’t. The Cowboys needed to see him play a fourth season before they could responsibly invest further in their former first round pick.

That meant declining his fifth-year option.

Changing the narrative

In 2020, the narrative was set. Vander Esch was an underachieving pro who failed to live up to his first-round status. Because of injuries, he was closer to being a bust than a cornerstone.

The Cowboys and Vander Esch weren’t quite so accepting of that narrative. They thought he still had a chance to rebound his career, and just because his fifth-year option wasn’t exercised, didn’t mean the two sides were on the road to splitsville.

2021 proved to be a bounce-back campaign for Vander Esch. He didn’t reclaim his Pro Bowl glory, but he stayed healthy for 17 games (starting 16), played the second most snaps of his career, and became a general on the field.

His play earned him a one-year $2 million deal to stay on a fifth season. This makeshift fifth-year option kept the marriage together, reset the narrative and allowed the two sides to define new expectations for the Cowboys’ top LB.

The linchpin of the defense

Micah Parsons is unquestionably the most important member of the Cowboys defense. Jayron Kearse and DeMarcus Lawrence are the veteran leaders. And the recently re-signed Trevon Diggs is the cornerstone of the secondary.

But the linchpin has been Vander Esch.

A linchpin, defined as “a fastener used to prevent a wheel or other part from sliding off the axle,” isn’t the flashiest or most innovative piece of a machine, but when it’s missing, things go wrong in a hurry.

In 2022, the Cowboys saw what a linchpin Vander Esch had become for Dan Quinn’s defense. A late-season injury caused Vander Esch to miss most of his last four games of the season (played just five snaps against Jacksonville).

In those four games, Dallas went 2-2, giving up 40, 34, 13, 26 points with Vander Esch on the sideline. The leader of the back-seven proved pivotal for Dallas.

When Vander Esch returned to the lineup in the postseason, the Cowboys defense regained their form, holding their opponents to 14 and 19 points, respectively.

Expectations have been set

After playing through, what was essentially, three prove-it seasons, the Cowboys rewarded Vander Esch with a two-year contract in March. The deal will pay the 6-foot-4, 256 pounder $8 million through 2024 while seemingly matching fair pay with realistic expectations.

The Cowboys know Vander Esch will miss time here and there, but he’s put enough distance between his injury-filled seasons of 2019-2020 and now to indicate he’s not an injury-waiting-to-happen either.

Quinn’s defense relies heavily on their nickel packages, which limits the number of snaps LBs take. Quinn doesn’t need Vander Esch to lead the team in snaps in 2023, but he does need him to lead a relatively shallow position group.

With just three true off-ball LBs on the 53-man roster, the pressure is on Vander Esch to stay healthy and keep the axle fixed to the frame in true linchpin fashion.

