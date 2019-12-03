Leighton Vander Esch out again for Cowboys this week

The neck injury that’s kept linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for the last three weeks will keep him out again against the Bears this Thursday.

Vander Esch said during an appearance on 1310 The Ticket that he will miss another game.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said last month that Vander Esch’s neck “needs to calm down” and that the team will give him as much time as needed for that to happen. Garrett also said that the injury is not thought to be career threatening, but Vander Esch said on Tuesday that long-term considerations are playing into how he deals with the injury.

“I want to be able to play for 10 to 12 years. Not four,” Vander Esch said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith have been taking the majority of the snaps at linebacker in Vander Esch’s absence.