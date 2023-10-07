Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Leigh Wood defends the WBA featherweight title against Josh Warrington tonight, as the British pair square off in Sheffield.

Wood, 35, is making the first defence of his second title reign, having lost then regained the WBA belt in back-to-back duels with Mauricio Lara earlier this year. In February, the Mexican stopped Wood in the latter’s hometown of Nottingham, but the Briton avenged the defeat with a points win in May.

He now puts the gold on the line against Warrington, a former two-time champion who has his own history with Lara. Warrington was also stopped by Lara in their first clash in 2021, before fighting him to a draw later that year – when the boxers clashed heads. The 33-year-old then stopped old rival Kiko Martinez in 2022, becoming IBF featherweight champion for the second time in his career, but he lost the title in his next fight – a points defeat by Luis Alberto Lopez.

The “Leeds Warrior” is aiming to get back to winning ways here, as he faces “Leighthal” in a tantalising showdown.

Follow live updates from Wood vs Warrington and the undercard fights, below.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia

21:02 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Udofia flicks out a series of shots – some to the head and some to the body – but they’re all out of range or blocked.

He circles to his left and is tagged on the end of a hook by Conway, who then backs him up to the ropes and lands a decent cross.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia

20:57 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Lots of feinting from both fighters, but very little is landing at the moment.

Udofia continues to prioritise attacking the body. Conway with a cross upstairs.

Now we see more accuracy from both fighters, as they trade shots in a frantic spell.

Conway is cutting off the ring, stalking Udofia.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia

20:54 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Both men stand orthodox. Udofia with a teasing jab to the midriff. And another, but harder this time.

Now he lands a couple of decent counters as a frustrated Conway pushes forward.

Conway with a grazing left hook to the head now, however.

Udofia is able to evade a few jabs and land a cross to the body.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia

20:45 , Alex Pattle

Next up: Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia, a final eliminator for the British middleweight title.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

20:36 , Alex Pattle

Hopey Price def. Connor Coghill via 12th-round TKO (1:29).

Price stays unbeaten, retains his Continental featherweight title, and sets himself up for a shot at the British belt.

Lots of respect between the two fighters now.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

20:34 , Alex Pattle

Round 12

OH! A one-two from Price, and the second shot – the left hook – sends Coghill down to a knee!

Again Coghill beats the official’s count, but he’s just trying to hold on for a decision now!

HE CAN’T! Again he’s sent into the ropes, and this time the referee saves him!!

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

20:32 , Alex Pattle

Round 11

More mean body hooks from Price in the pocket. Eventually the pair separate, and Price catches Coghill with a sharp jab.

Neither fighter has been past 10 rounds before, but they’re both showing good heart.

OH! Price puts down Coghill, sending him into the ropes with a clean left cross and tagging him again while he’s half-down!

Coghill is up and beats the referee’s count, but Price pours on more offence and stuns his opponent! The bell sounds, though!

Price lands a few after the bell, but he’d already started his combination in fairness...

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

20:27 , Alex Pattle

Round 10

Price is increasingly looking the sharper boxer in there. He continues to use his jab to good effect, while switching targets between the head and body of Coghill.

The round ends with the pair grappling against the ropes, where Price lands a few brutal body blows, before Coghill swats him with a hook to the head.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

20:23 , Alex Pattle

Round 9

Into the ninth round of 12. Coghill with a decent couple of hooks to the body. Price responds with a pair of shots to the head.

Coghill’s head is jolted back by a straight punch now. Price then goes to the body with a pair of hooks.

Price is starting to turn the screw. Coghill is still throwing shots, but he looks relatively weary. Again his head is snapped back by a jab.

A hardddd body shot from Price now!

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

20:19 , Alex Pattle

Round 8

Coghill’s coach urges him: “Use your feet”. His worst moments tonight have come when he’s rushed in and forgotten his proper footwork.

Still, he’s very much in this fight. He narrowly misses with a counter right hook as Price goes on the offensive.

Price just about lands a right hook on the angle.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

20:15 , Alex Pattle

Round 7

With that, is Price pulling back ahead in this fight? He looks the more composed boxer in there at the moment.

Again Coghill overcommits to a left hand and is off target. Price, meanwhile, is operating nicely behind his jab.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

20:12 , Alex Pattle

Round 6

Price launches a cross onto the forearm of Coghill, who responds by chasing his opponent.

Coghill walks into an uppercut to the body, but he fires back upstairs. Price is able to avoid the worst of Coghill’s ensuing offence, but Coghill eventually gets through with a left overhand and hook!

A Price jab lands clean on the button. OH! Then Coghill rushes onto a right hand and hits the mat, right at the end of the round!

He drops to his knees, but he’s able to beat the referee’s count!

It was a short right hand and left hook that put him down! Great stuff by Price.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

20:07 , Alex Pattle

Round 5

Great one-two by Price at the start of this round. He throws a series of straight shots at Coghill’s guard, which holds up.

Now Coghill overcommits to a left hand and puts himself off balance while missing. With his next effort, however, he tags Price hard with a hook to the temple.

Price’s sweat has dissolved his hair gel, his quiff replaced by a mop of a fringe. Coghill backs him up, but that blood around Coghill’s right eye looks a little worse now.

A few more times, Coghill loads up with his left hand but is off target.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

20:03 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

Price sets up a cross to the body with a trio of jabs. Both fighters miss while loading up with punches in the pocket...

Good left hook to the body from Price, in close! Now Coghill catches Price on the end of a long left cross to the mid-section.

There’s a bit of blood smeared around the corner of Coghill’s right eye. He’s tagged by a jab to the face.

Good hook/uppercut from Coghill in the final second of the round; he’s leaning off the centre line as he throws that unorthodox right hand.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

19:59 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Coghill will take lots of confidence from that frame. Price will be keen to regain his opponent’s respect, however, and he starts this round with some decent jab work.

Coghill lands a right hook to the body, with Price circling into it. Some rappling ensues, but it doesn’t last long.

A clean overhand left lands for Coghill! It’s not as damaging as that big shot in Round 2, but it will stick in the judges’ minds...

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

19:55 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Price continues to fight behind his jab. He switches targets between the head and body. Between punches, he’s keeping that lead hand outstretched for the most part.

Now Coghill comes forward with a decent jab of his own, before blocking a cross by Price.

OH! A big left cross lands for Coghill, and Price is on shaky legs! This wasn’t the plan!

Coghill follows up with another strong shot, but Price is able to hold! The boxers separate, and Price is circling away.

His eyes are wide, though; he’s got his wits about him.

Now Coghill fires a straight shot to the body. He chases Price, who smiles at him...

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

19:51 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

This one’s an eliminator for the British featherweight title.

Both fighters stand southpaw. Price flicks out a series of jabs, just testing Coghill’s guard.

Coghill then tries his luck with a one-two, putting the cross wide. Price just about lands a cross to the beltline, then slings one upstairs – but Coghill is quick to get his guard up.

Coghill holds off throwing for a while, before ultimately timing a cross nicely! That one lands upstairs.

The boxers grapple against the ropes before moving into space. A jab is on point for Price late in the round.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill

19:43 , Alex Pattle

Next up is Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill at featherweight!

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch

19:38 , Alex Pattle

Junaid Bostan def. Corey McCulloch via sixth-round TKO (2:07).

Lots of respect between the fighters after the result is read aloud, with Bostan staying unbeaten.

He moves to 7-0!

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch

19:37 , Alex Pattle

Round 6

Jab from McCulloch. Cross from Bostan, who is back in a southpaw stance at the moment.

Pawing jab from Bostan, before he aims a cross to the body.

Bostan now moves into space to get a breather, to the frustration of McCulloch.

Bostan re-engages and clubs a right hook onto the guard of the Scot, and another.

That right hand is getting through now, and Bostan is landing almost at will!

He has McCulloch backed up and is swarming him! Lots of straight shots, and the referee steps in!

Rightly so.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch

19:32 , Alex Pattle

Round 5

Bostan backs up McCulloch and leans his weight on the Scot.

Quickfire uppercuts from Bostan, before McCulloch comes back with some nice variety to land a few shots.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch

19:28 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

Solid uppercut and hook by McCulloch as he moves backwards. Bostan continues to switch stances, and now lands a quick flurry from orthodox, finishing with a right hook.

McCulloch’s left eye, like his right, looks swollen and bruised now. Stiff right cross from Bostan.

Now the Englishman invests in the body, before curling a left hook up top.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch

19:25 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Bostan jabs low then aims a hook high, testing the guard of McCulloch. Great left hook from southpaw, and McCulloch wobbles backwards!!!

He’s trying to regain composure here, he lands a good jab, and another, but Bostan is undeterred! He lands a couple of good punches but is struggling to find the finishing blow...

McCulloch’s right eye is sporting visible damage. Still, he’s throwing back and landing.

Good left hook to the head by Bostan.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch

19:21 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Now Bostan stands southpaw, before soon switching back to orthodox and holding his hands low. He misses with an uppercut after leaning to his left, off the centre line.

Stiff jab from McCulloch, who then misses with a right hook. Another decent jab by the Scot, though.

Bostan catches McCulloch with a well-timed counter hook, while pressing his opponent back to the ropes. Again Bostan is southpaw, landing a rear hook to the body.

Bostan reverts to orthodox and digs to the body again, but McCulloch simultaneously lands a straight punch up top.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch

19:16 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Both men stand orthodox. Bostan presses forward early on. McCulloch tries to keep him at bay with some straight shots.

Decent jab for him, but Bostan comes back with a counter right cross. McCulloch crouches into a short shot from Bostan, but the Englishman is then forced to cover up as McCulloch wings a right hook upstairs.

Now McCulloch misses with a wild left hook up top, and Bostan hurls his own hook into the body of the Scot. McCulloch fires back with a one-two to the body, but he’s caught with a right hook to the head.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch

19:13 , Alex Pattle

We begin the main card with a super-welterweight clash between Scotland’s Corey McCulloch and Englishman Junaid Bostan.

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Looking back at Wood’s last fight

19:07 , Alex Pattle

While we wait for the first fight of the main card to begin, why not relive Wood’s most recent fight, his decision win over Mauricio Lara in May?

Wood dropped the belt to the Mexican in February, suffering a controversial stoppage defeat, but the Briton was able to regain the gold in a rematch in May.

Re-live that second bout here:

Wood vs Lara LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Main card under way

19:01 , Alex Pattle

The main card is upon us!

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Undercard in full

18:50 , Alex Pattle

Here’s tonight’s card in full – subject to any late changes:

Leigh Wood (C) vs Josh Warrington (WBA featherweight title)

Terri Harper vs Cecilia Braekhus (for Harper’s WBA super-welterweight title; vacant WBO title)

Hopey Price vs Connor Coghill (featherweight)

Kieron Conway vs Linus Udofia (middleweight)

Junaid Bostan vs Corey McCulloch (super-welterweight)

Cameron Vuong vs Engel Gomez (super-featherweight)

Koby McNamara vs Francisco Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Nico Leivars vs Ryan Walker (super-bantamweight)

Who is fighting on the Wood vs Warrington undercard tonight?

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: How to watch online and on TV

18:37 , Alex Pattle

Tonight’s event will air live on Dazn. A subscription to the streaming service is available to purchase here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

How to watch Wood vs Warrington online and on TV tonight

Wood vs Warrington LIVE: Start time and ring walks

18:25 , Alex Pattle

Tonight’s event takes place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

Ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

What time does Wood vs Warrington start tonight?

