Leigh winger Charnley extends deal

Leigh winger Josh Charnley has scored 298 tries in 352 career appearances [Swpix.com]

Leigh Leopards winger Josh Charnley has extended his contract with the Super League club until the end of 2025.

The 32-year-old former Wigan and Warrington man is third in the list of Super League's top try scorers with 236, behind Danny McGuire (247) and Ryan Hall (246).

“I’ve loved being at Leigh. They’ve really helped me fall in love with my rugby again," he told the club website.

“We’ve had a tough start this season but I’m very sure there’s big things to come from this team and I’m really excited to be a part of that.”