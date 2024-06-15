Leigh claim deserved win at lacklustre Catalans

Tom Amone's first try of the season helped Leigh to victory at Catalans [Rex Features]

Betfred Super League

Catalans (2) 2

Goal: Mourgue

Leigh (8) 10

Tries: Amone Goals: Moylan 3

Leigh boosted their play-off hopes with Super League victory over Catalans Dragons, who have now lost five of their past six.

The away side took an 8-2 lead into the break thanks to Tom Amone's try.

Matt Moylan kicked a penalty to extend the away side's advantage and that proved to be more than enough.

Les Dracs nearly gave themselves a glimmer of hope late when Arthur Romano looked to cross in the corner but he fumbled under great pressure from Gareth O'Brien just before the tryline.

The French side have now failed to score a try in both of their matches against the Leopards this season, having lost 30-2 at the Leigh Sports Village in April.

Leigh look to be over their own slow start to the campaign and have lost just one of their past six matches.

The vital moment of the match came when Amone put his head down and drove his way over from close in.

The platform for the try had come from great kick chase from the visitors as they dragged Tom Davies over his own line to force a goal-line drop out.

Catalans had plenty of ball thereafter but, up until Romano's late effort, never really threatened the Leigh line and have just three tries from their past three matches combined.

The Leopards are now within five points of sixth-placed les Dracs, with a game in hand, and will look to continue their improved form when they travel to Headingley on Friday.

Steve McNamara's men welcome Huddersfield next Saturday as last season's beaten Grand Finalists try to get their campaign back on track.

Catalans: Mourgue; Davies, Romano, Ikuvalu, Johnstone; Rouge, Fages; Dezaria, McIlorum, Bousquet, Sironen, Seguier, Garcia.

Interchanges: Nikorima, Da Costa, Navarrete, Satae.

Leigh: Moylan; Hanley, Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley; O'Brien, Lam; Amone, Ipape, Trout, O'Donnell, Halton, Hughes.

Interchanges: Dwyer, Davis, Chamberlain, Norman.

Referee: Jack Smith.