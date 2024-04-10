Leigh Bromby's thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Norwich City

[BBC]

Norwich City surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

The Canaries are still in the play-off places and have a five point cushion over seventh-placed Coventry, although the Sky Blues do have a game in hand.

Former City and Wednesday defender Leigh Bromby was BBC Radio Norfolk's guest summariser, he had this to say after the final whistle:

"I did not see that coming at all.

"I was willing to put my money on Norwich scoring more goals, so that says where the game was. It came from nowhere.

"The only chance Sheffield Wednesday had to get back in the game was through set-pieces. Norwich will be disappointed but it's a win at the weekend and a draw away from home. They were actually very good today."

He continued: "You look at the individual performances, in moments they were outstanding. The only critique is they (Norwich) should have won the game 5-0."

