Aaron Pene could make his Leigh debut against Leeds Rhinos on 21 June [Getty Images]

Leigh Leopards have signed Melbourne Storm prop Aaron Pene on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 28-year-old has featured in the NRL for both the Storm and New Zealand Warriors.

“This is a brilliant signing for the club who I’ve been tracking for the last 12 months. It’s a signing fans should be really excited by," head of rugby Chris Chester told the club website.

“He’s an explosive and powerful player who brings NRL experience."