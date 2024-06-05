What is Leicester's summer priority?

[BBC]

We asked what you think the summer priority is for promoted Leicester City.

Here is a selection of your responses:

Tom: Disappointed on Maresca. Obvious priority is a new manager. David Moyes has clear strengths but would demonstrate the club have no unified direction. My preference would be to sort the 'back office' out to reduce the risk of ongoing financial mismanagement continuing. There has to be accountability to the shocking accounting.

Lucifer: Finding a new manager or keeping Abdul Fatawu on a permanent deal. He's only 20 yet he's banging in goals and assists. Special player he is, need him if we want to stay in the Premier League next season, but right now I would focus on getting a new manager.

Phil: Keeping hold of Vardy is number one priority and, if it's not too late, Marc Albrighton should also remain for another season. I watched the last game of the season and his sub appearance just showed what he's worth. What a crosser of the ball he is still. The rest will then follow.

Keith: A new manager/head coach is critical - get the right person, but quickly! So many players are out of contract, so few saleable assets, likely points deduction - not the easiest sell for the board to a candidate!

John: The priority is to sort the manager and get players in and out that they are comfortable with. If sanctions are coming then the owners need to address and mitigate this as much as possible so any penalty is a one-off and the manager, squad and supporters know where we are. We do not want drip, drip point deductions.