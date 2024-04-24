Leicester's Fatawu 'has to learn many things' - Maresca

Abdul Fatawu has made 41 appearances for Enzo Maresca's Leicester City side this season [Rex Features]

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca says Abdul Fatawu still has many things to learn after the winger scored a hat-trick against Southampton.

The Foxes' emphatic 5-0 win on Tuesday night, moved them four points clear at the top of the Championship.

Leicester need to win one of their remaining two games to seal promotion to the Premier League, though they could also go up if Leeds lose at QPR on Friday.

"He's young, he needs to learn many things," Maresca told BBC Radio Leicester.

"The problem with young players is they are up and down.

"I just said to him that the next two games, he is going to be on the bench," the manager joked.

"Otherwise, he'll start to shoot from everywhere, because he scored!"

Fatawu neatly slotted the ball in for Leicester's first-half opening goal, before curling in from the edge of the area and then converting a Jamie Vardy pass late on.

"He deserves it," Maresca added.

"He needs to learn how to manage himself, but the performance was very good."

'Synergy with fans'

Abdul Fatawu and fellow Leicester players went over to celebrate with supporters [Rex Features]

Fatawu, 20, had scored just four goals all season before increasing his tally to seven against Southampton.

After the full-time whistle, the Ghana international player joined his teammates in heading over to the stands to celebrate with supporters.

"The synergy that we create this year between the players and the fans is fantastic," Maresca said.

"After relegation, it's not easy, but the effort that they are doing all season to bring this club again [into the] Premier League has been unbelievable."

Leicester - who are five points inside the automatic promotion places - next play away to Preston North End on Monday.