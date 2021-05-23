Leicester vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates today

(Getty Images)

Leicester City take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Foxes looked on course for Champions League qualification but again, as last year, they have slipped up late in the season and need help if they’re to secure a top four spot. They head into the final day of the 2020/21 campaign in fifth, level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool but with an inferior goal difference.

Brendan Rodgers’ side must now hope the Reds falter, at home against Crystal Palace, or that Chelsea drop points away at Aston Villa, all while taking all three points themselves at home to Tottenham. Spurs can also qualify for European football - if West Ham lose against Southampton - with a win so there’s plenty to play for at the King Power in a game that could be Harry Kane’s last in a Spurs shirt.

“We’ll talk about the different situations that may arise in the game,” Rodgers said ahead of the game. “I think ultimately we set out to win the game. What’s important is that you can’t overcomplicate it. For us, if there is a point where we do need a goal, we would want to have something in place for that.

“However, it’s something where I’ve had an experience before, as you well know, where if you get too emotional and you think you can chase goals, it can go against you. The key is to win the game, and get three points.”

