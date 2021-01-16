Is Leicester vs Southampton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

LEICESTER-EVANS (AP)

Leicester City meet Southampton at the King Power Stadium in an important fixture in the battle for European spots.

With such a tight Premier League table, both teams are right in the mix for Champions League and Europa League places this season.

Saints were seventh coming into the weekend with 29 points, three behind Leicester, and they can overtake the Foxes with victory here by more than one goal.

Both clubs arrive in this game with decent form. Southampton beat Liverpool last time out, reducing Ralph Hasenhuttl to tears, while Leicester beat Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the game?

â€¨Leicester vs Southampton kicks off at 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport, via their channel BT Sport 1. Subscribers can stream the game online via the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Southampton are without leading striker Danny Ings, who tested positive for coronavirus this week. Defender Jannik Vestergaard has a knee injury, and wingers Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond remain out.

Leicester are still nursing Ricardo Pereira back to full fitness but he could play some part. Dennis Praet is out for around three months.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Diallo, Walcott, Adams

Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Fofana, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison, Vardy

Prediction

This is a very tough one to call, with Southampton in good form particularly defensively. We are expecting a tough and tight game which Leicester should just edge. Leicester 1-0 Southampton.

