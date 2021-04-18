Leicester vs Southampton LIVE: FA Cup semi-final latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Callum Rice-Coates
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

A place in the FA Cup final is at stake as Leicester City face Southampton on Sunday afternoon, with the two sides duelling for the right to face Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Manchester City yesterday to book their own spot back at Wembley, and either of these two sides might fancy that they could overcome the Blues on their best day - but they have to beat each other first to get there.

The Foxes are third in the Premier League table but have lost their last two, with in fact only three wins in their last eight as they stumble somewhat in the final throes of the season. They’ll be anxious to avoid a repeat of last year when they dropped out of the top four late on, with the same at stake this time around as well as a cup final.

As for Saints, their last three wins spans an even longer run, 10 matches in all competitions, with a dismal defeat to West Brom last time out hinting that a big improvement is needed in this game if they’re to make the final.

Follow our live coverage below of the FA Cup semi-final, with Leicester against Southampton.

Recommended Stories

  • Hakim Ziyech fires Chelsea past Manchester City to book FA Cup final spot

    Ziyech’s second-half strike secured a 1-0 win under the arch.

  • Sixers' Isaiah Joe tells stories about college teammate Daniel Gafford

    Daniel Gafford has made quite the first impression on the Wizards. Here's more on him from his college teammate, Sixers guard Isaiah Joe.

  • Leicester vs Southampton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup semi-final today

    All the important info around the cup clash

  • Ralph Hasenhuttl hoping to emulate Southampton’s previous FA Cup success story

    Lawrie McMenemy’s then Second Division outfit produced a shock 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley in 1976.

  • Brendan Rodgers wants Leicester to learn from past mistakes against Southampton

    The Foxes, who face the Saints in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday, lost to Aston Villa at the same stage of the Carabao Cup last season.

  • Leicester vs Southampton prediction: How will FA Cup semi-final play out today?

    All you need to know ahead of the cup meeting

  • This stat proves how impressive Russell Westbrook's recent triple-doubles truly are

    The Wizards star point guard's consistency getting triple-doubles can make feats like this get overlooked.

  • Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick says he wants to leave club at end of the season

    The 56-year-old won a historic treble during his first season in charge at Bayern.

  • European soccer's top clubs reportedly to announce 'super league' the day before Champions League changes

    At least 12 clubs, including six from the Premier League, are part of super league plans.

  • Billy Donovan: Bulls open to longer-term deal with Daniel Theis

    Theis is in the final year of his contract, but the Bulls may see him as more than a trade deadline rental.

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis. The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel. Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan. Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career. Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20 Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium. The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20 Featured photo TRENDING > Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Bellator 257 Results Bellator 257 Main card Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44 Bellator 257 Preliminary Card Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • UFC on ESPN 22 results: Robert Whittaker gives masterclass in win over Kelvin Gastelum

    Robert Whittaker continued his unbeaten run since losing the UFC middleweight title with a brilliant performance.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • Select European 20/21 soccer kits are discounted at up to 40% off at Adidas

    Home, away and third soccer jerseys are all on sale.

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Full 2-round mock draft sees WFT, Bears move for QB, Cowboys bail on 10, return to Round 1

    From a team to team perspective, what will each realistically do to improve their teams for 2021 and beyond.

  • Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jake Paul

    Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor? YouTube star says it’s ‘more realistic’ after knockout of Ben Askren

    Jake Paul doesn't know what's next, but he thinks he's inching closer to fighting "The Notorious."