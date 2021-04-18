Leicester vs Southampton LIVE: FA Cup semi-final latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight

(The FA via Getty Images)

A place in the FA Cup final is at stake as Leicester City face Southampton on Sunday afternoon, with the two sides duelling for the right to face Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Manchester City yesterday to book their own spot back at Wembley, and either of these two sides might fancy that they could overcome the Blues on their best day - but they have to beat each other first to get there.

The Foxes are third in the Premier League table but have lost their last two, with in fact only three wins in their last eight as they stumble somewhat in the final throes of the season. They’ll be anxious to avoid a repeat of last year when they dropped out of the top four late on, with the same at stake this time around as well as a cup final.

As for Saints, their last three wins spans an even longer run, 10 matches in all competitions, with a dismal defeat to West Brom last time out hinting that a big improvement is needed in this game if they’re to make the final.

Follow our live coverage below of the FA Cup semi-final, with Leicester against Southampton.