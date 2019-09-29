Leicester blow miserable Newcastle away to pile more pressure on Steve Bruce

Leicester made Newcastle pay for Isaac Hayden's mindless first-half red card - AFP

The rain was torrential, hammering down on Steve Bruce all afternoon, and Newcastle are already submerged in the relegation swamp.

Bruce is struggling to keep his head above water and this was an excruciating experience as Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester emphatically underlined their credentials as serious top-six contenders.

Newcastle were wretched, battered into submission by a Leicester team full of energy, pace and invention, and just seven games into the season it is impossible to forecast anything else but a grim battle to avoid dropping into the Championship.

Isaac Hayden’s dismissal late in the first-half, for a dangerous challenge on Dennis Praet, left Newcastle with a huge mountain to climb but Bruce’s players were simply blown away. The stench of relegation is already overpowering.

Rodgers will return to Liverpool for the first time next weekend and optimism is continuing to build with each passing week that something magical is stirring at Leicester.

They will probably never win the Premier League title again, but these are heady days and there will never be a better chance for them to break into the top six again.

Things went from bad to worse for Steve Bruce Credit: Reuters

Newcastle are the only team to win at the King Power since Rodgers’s appointment in February, but this was always going to be a far more difficult task.

The visitors actually made the brighter start, with Miguel Almiron at the heart of their promising counter-attacks, without ever presenting Leicester with any nervy moments.

And they were behind after 17 minutes. It was a wonderful goal from Ricardo Pereira, running from his own half and exchanging passes with Ayoze Perez before racing towards the Newcastle penalty area and striking a fine left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

No wonder Rodgers is so bewildered over Pereira’s continued absence from the Portuguese national squad.

Newcastle’s defending was incredibly suspect in the build-up, and Leicester almost capitalised again when Ben Chilwell’s flick over Martin Dubravka was cleared away from goal by Jamaal Lascelles.

Isaac Hayden was dismissed for a horrible lunge on Dennis Praet in the first half Credit: AP

The rain was relentless, Bruce completely drenched in the technical area, and the gallows humour from the Newcastle supporters was flowing.

Newcastle’s afternoon then plumbed further depths of misery two minutes before half-time with Hayden’s dismissal.

As another Newcastle move broke down, Praet turned and was caught by the full force of Hayden, who may have won the ball first but followed through with his right foot just below the Belgian midfielder’s knee.

Hayden was furious, insisting it was a legitimate challenge, and needed to be escorted off the field to the tunnel by Lascelles. Yet it was reckless, dangerous and, with the conditions so wet, could have been even worse.

Newcastle had been so poor, so devoid of ideas and lightweight in key areas, that further Leicester goals were inevitable.

The second goal came ten minutes into the second half and owed much to Jamie Vardy’s predatory instincts. As Newcastle hesitated, Vardy raced onto Barnes’s chipped pass and beat Dubravka at the near post.

Ricardo set Leicester on their way with a fine goal Credit: Reuters

Leicester were now rampant, increasing their lead in the 56th minute after another Newcastle mistake. Pereira played in Praet and his attempted cross took a huge deflection off Paul Dummett to squirm over the line.

With the home fans chanting about European tours, Vardy added the fourth with a simple header from close range after a fine cross from substitute Marc Albrighton.

The outstanding Wilfred Ndidi completed the demolition job in added time, turning in the area to beat Dubravka and secure Rodgers his biggest win yet.

As time ebbed away, the 2,649 travelling Newcastle supporters continued to chant “We’ll support you ever more”. Bruce is one of them, but his dream job is turning rapidly into a nightmare.

6:22PM

Full time: Leicester 5 Newcastle 0

Wow. That was some performance from Leicester, and a real statement of intent. Five goals and completely dominant in every department. This is a club on the up, and this result takes them back into the top four with a very healthy goal difference.

For Newcastle, it really is hard to see where they go from here. How can there be any future for Steve Bruce after this result? Yes, they weren't helped by Isaac Hayden's ludicrous challenge that saw him sent off in the first half but they never threatened at any point in this game and fully deserved to get thrashed.

6:19PM

GOAL!!!!! Leicester 5 Newcastle 0 (Ndidi)

Chilwell whips a hopeful ball into the Newcastle box and it finds its way through to Ndidi, who takes a touch, swivels and shoots low past Dubravka. Five-nil, and just so easy.

6:17PM

88 mins - Leicester 4 Newcastle 0

Newcastle finally manage to string a few passes together. Still, they don't get the ball to within anything like striking distance of Schmeichel's goal. Leicester break and Schar takes down Ndidi. Yellow card.

6:14PM

86 mins - Leicester 4 Newcastle 0

Newcastle Twitter focuses admirably on the positives:

83' - Carroll produces a fine sliding tackle to deny the attacking Periera before Dummett blocks the right back's cross. 4-0. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 29, 2019

6:11PM

83 mins - Leicester 4 Newcastle 0

Another Leicester change: Demarai Gray replaces Ayoze Perez.

6:09PM

81 mins - Leicester 4 Newcastle 0

Leicester are knocking the ball around deep in Newcastle territory, going down each flank and coming back, recycling possession over and over again. Newcastle, exhausted and deflated, can't get near it.

Where do Newcastle and Steve Bruce go from here? Credit: Getty images

6:08PM

78 mins - Leicester 4 Newcastle 0

Dennis Praet gets a standing ovation as he walks off to be replaced by Hamza Choudhury after a fine day's work on his first Premier League start.

6:02PM

73 mins - Leicester 4 Newcastle 0

Almiron is replaced by DeAndre Yedlin, who is making his return from injury. Leicester in complete control... and going in search of a fifth goal.

5:59PM

70 mins - Leicester 4 Newcastle 0

Fair play to the away fans who are still singing louder than the Leicester lot. They may as well try and enjoy themselves.

5:56PM

67 mins - Leicester 4 Newcastle 0

Not let up whatsoever for Newcastle. Albrighton wins a free-kick on the left in a dangerous position. Longstaff looks like he is about to cry. Chilwell puts the free-kick into the wall.

5:52PM

GOOOOAAL!!!! Leicester 4 Newcastle 0 (Vardy)

Vardy has another! Albrighton drifts forwards on the left, is allowed back onto his favoured right foot and he puts it on a plate for Vardy to head home from all of three yards. It's a lovely goal but it is just so, so easy.

5:51PM

63 mins - Leicester 3 Newcastle 0

Where does Steve Bruce go from here? I can't see how Mike Ashley could possibly justify keeping him on. The team just looks completely, totally utterly hopeless.

He has an idea, though. Big Andy Carroll. He's going to solve all of Newcastle's problems, isn't he? He comes on for Joelinton.

5:49PM

A player reborn

13 - Since Brendan Rodgers’ first match with Leicester in March, Jamie Vardy has scored more Premier League goals than any other player; netting 13 times in 17 appearances. Unleashed. pic.twitter.com/XRMY7hgL4y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2019

5:48PM

60 mins - Leicester 3 Newcastle 0

Marc Albrighton replaces Harvey Barnes for Leicester.

5:45PM

GOOOOAAL!! Leicester 3 Newcastle 0 (Dummett og)

And another! Ricardo comes forward through the middle, draws a defender in and then slips the overlapping Praet in. He looks to square it for Vardy but Dummett gets in the way of it, and succeeds only in wrongfooting Dubravka and the ball spins just inside the near post.

5:42PM

GOAAAAALL!!!!! Leicester 2 Newcastle 0 (Vardy)

Barnes races onto a ball in the left channel and he spots Vardy motoring through the middle. He slips him in first time and Vardy, from a tight angle, strikes low at goal with his left foot and beats Dubravka (possibly too easily). Game well and truly over.

5:40PM

52 mins - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

Longstaff lofts it towards the back post but it is too high for Joelinton and bounces out for a goal kick. A waste.

5:40PM

51 mins - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

Atsu wins a free-kick deep in Leicester territory and this is the kind of position Newcastle simply have to take advantage of. Longstaff is over it and the centre-backs plod forward.

5:37PM

47 mins - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

A bit of early possession for Newcastle, who have at least started energetically. Ki provides a bit of calm in central midfield.

5:34PM

Second half

10-man Newcastle get the second half started.

5:34PM

Someone in the office just suggested some people think that *wasn't* a red card

Hayden followed through and caught Praet high up on his leg Credit: AP

Let's be clear: it was.

5:21PM

Half time

One way traffic from start to finish, that. Leicester have been superior in just about every department, with Vardy, Barnes and Tielemans looking very bright, and the marauding full-backs Chilwell and goalscorer Ricardo impressing again. Fully deserving of their lead.

It was a miserable first 45 minutes for the visitors. I have no idea what Newcastle's game plan is. I have no idea how Bruce wants this team to play. And things got worse for them when Isaac Hayden made a completely needless challenge and was rightly sent off.

5:18PM

Video of that red card challenge. Easy decision for the ref.

RED CARD FOR HAYDEN



Isaac Hayden is rightly sent off for a poor tackle on Praet.



�� Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

�� Follow #LEINEW here: https://t.co/pb2ykGjLOb

�� Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/tWvFF4aDcm











— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2019

5:18PM

45 mins +2 - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

Vardy and Tielemans combine well to open up a shooting opportunity for Barnes... but he blazes over from the edges of the box.

5:16PM

45 mins - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle make a change to replace the dismissed central midfielder: Ki Sung-yueng replaces Yoshinori Muto.

5:12PM

RED CARD! Isaac Hayden is sent off!

Hayden flies in far, far too strongly for a loose ball and although he gets the ball first it's a really reckless challenge and he connects horribly with Dennis Praet's standing leg. It looks nasty and Craig Pawson has no hesitation in showing Hayden the red card.

Red card for Hayden Credit: Sky Sports

It's an awful, awful challenge and I cannot understand how Hayden is protesting that.

5:12PM

42 mins - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

Tielemans whips in a vicious low cross which Vardy flicks goalwards but he gets too much on it and it goes well over the bar.

5:10PM

40 mins - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle just cannot keep hold of the ball anywhere near Leicester's goal. Quite what their game plan is, I have no idea. Hopeless balls forward with no target.

5:07PM

37 mins - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

A bit of pinball around midfield as the wet conditions start to take their toll. Schar then nicks ball behind for a cheap corner as the ball skids off the surface away from him.

Brendan will be happy with what he has seen so far Credit: Getty images

5:04PM

34 mins - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

Atsu gets a chance to run at Ricardo, beats him around the outside and shoots... but it flies well over the bar.

5:01PM

31 mins - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle break from the resulting corner but Schar - not the man you want to see in that position - gets it all wrong the halfway line out on the right. I think it was an attempt to chip the ball into Muto's path but he only manages to smack it straight off the pitch and out for a goal kick.

5:00PM

30 mins - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

A wicked cross from the left by Barnes is punched away by Dubravka who made a good decision to come for a ball that he might have left, but it falls only as far as Praet, who drills a shot goalwards, only for a flurry of Newcastle bodies to block.

4:57PM

Watch: Ricardo puts Leicester in front

GOAL FOR LEICESTER



A superb run and finish from Ricardo!



�� Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

�� Follow #LEINEW here: https://t.co/pb2ykGjLOb

�� Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/NrssMpao4M











— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2019

4:55PM

25 mins - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

Jamie Vardy is booked - rather harshly in my opinion - after chasing down Fabian Schar as he went to clear the ball. He might have caught him but Schar went down theatrically. I don't think Vardy has done much wrong there.

4:53PM

23 mins - Leicester 1 Newcastle 0

Not much in the way of a response from Newcastle. Leicester come again with a chance for Chilwell and then Ricardo gets into the Newcastle box but can't get the ball under control. Flying full-backs are really fun, aren't they?

4:49PM

Such a good player, and hard to disagree with any of this.

Strong argument that Leicester City have the second best full-back pair in the league (after Liverpool). Pereira could play as a winger. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) September 29, 2019

Almost every time I watch Ricardo Pereira play I wonder how the hell clubs like Spurs and Utd let him slip to Leicester. Absolutely ridiculous. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) September 29, 2019

How many other right-backs in the league could do that? Brilliant. — Joe Brewin (@JoeBrewinFFT) September 29, 2019

4:46PM

GOAAAAAL!!!! Leicester 1 Newcastle 0 (Ricardo)

What a goal that is! Ricardo picks the ball up on the touchline on halfway, plays a neat one-two with Perez out on the wing, and the storms right through the heart of the opposition. They back off and back off and back off, and Ricardo all of a sudden finds himself on the edge of the box. He slides a delicate finish low towards the far corner and it fizzes off the surface and into the net!

4:46PM

15 mins - Leicester 0 Newcastle 0

Perez does well to dig out a cross on the right, and he finds Tielemans at the back post. He volleys at goal first time but it is clearly blocked and should be given as a corner, but Craig Pawson gives a goal kick. Tielemans isn't happy.

4:43PM

12 mins - Leicester 0 Newcastle 0

Leicester still very much on top and controlling proceedings but Newcastle have settled into the game well enough and showing more than a little adventure on the break.

The ball falls to Hayden 25 yards from goal and out to the right. He lines up a shot but drags it horribly... and it very nearly plays Muto in. He gets his feet stuck under himself though and can't direct it towards goal.

4:40PM

The injured James Maddison watches on

James Maddison watches on from the stands

4:36PM

6 mins - Leicester 0 Newcastle 0

Long, raking, direct ball from Jonny Evans so nearly gets Vardy in on goal but Schar sticks out a toe to clear.

4:34PM

4 mins - Leicester 0 Newcastle 0

Leicester have started this match at some tempo. Their pressing is suffocating the Newcastle defence.

4:33PM

2 mins - Leicester 0 Newcastle 0

Some early excitement as a ball bound for a goal kick canons off the corner flag and back into play.

And then Leicester very nearly open the scoring within two minutes as Barnes storms down the left channel and his cross is turned goalwards by Ayoze Perez. Dubravka gets down well to stop it, though.

4:30PM

Newcastle do what they did in the win at Spurs...

... and having won the toss, they decide to switch ends. It unsettled Spurs. Will it do the same to Leicester?

And we're under way.

4:28PM

Here come the players

Kick-off is just a couple of minutes away...

4:21PM

Steve Bruce confirms change of formation

The Newcastle manager tells Sky Sports "you'll have to wait and see" if they have changed formation before confirming that injuries to Willems and Ritchie mean Newcastle have "no natural player in the left wing-back position" and his team will switch to a back four today.

4:18PM

Talking of Jamie Vardy...

He has three goals from just nine shots this season. He touches the ball only 20 times per game, but is absolutely crucial to a Leicester side that like to dominate possession. He stretches play with his tireless running and looks like he might actually - somehow - be getting better. My colleague JJ Bull wrote about him this week, and you can (and should) read about him here.

Jamie Vardy remains a key player for Leicester Credit: Reuters

4:04PM

How will Leicester fare without Maddison?

This will be the first Premier League game this season that Leicester will start without key man James Maddison... He has created more chances than any other Leicester player this season, with 11, and has had more shots than any team-mate, with 20... that's 11 more than striker Jamie Vardy. It's a huge loss.

3:58PM

Ooooh, an omen!

1 - Leicester have lost just one of their last nine home games in the Premier League (W6 D2), though that defeat was against Newcastle in April. Resumed. pic.twitter.com/wqW6cmECR4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2019

3:53PM

Arrivals at the KP

A very fly Ben Chilwell Credit: Getty images

Steve Bruce looking dapper Credit: Getty images

3:40PM

Ankle injury does for Maddison

The ankle injury that Maddison sustained in the win over Tottenham rules him out of this game.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are hoping an extra man up front in Yoshinori Muto can solve their problems in front of goal.

3:35PM

The teams are in and there is no sign of James Maddison

Six changes for Leicester from the team that beat Luton. No Maddison in the 18:

Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Praet; Perez, Vardy.

Three changes for Newcastle as Muto, Krafth and Longstaff come in. Looks like a 4-4-2:

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Almiron, Hayden, Longstaff, Atsu; Muto, Joelinton.

3:18PM

Finally some footy!

After waiting around all day with the rugby and then the Russian Grand Prix, finally it's time for some Premier League football.

Two teams who feel like they are headed in opposite directions meet in the only game of the day today, with Leicester - very much on an upward trajectory - hosting Newcastle, for whom there is rather little to get excited about right now.

Leicester followed up last week's comeback win over Tottenham with a 4-0 trouncing of Luton in midweek, and they now have the feeling of a club going places under Brendan Rodgers. Widely tipped as the most likely side to break into the top six this season, they can go back into the top four with a positive result here.

Leicester feel like they are going places under Rodgers Credit: Reuters

Newcastle also recently enjoyed an unexpected win over Spurs recently, but that result was the exception rather than the rule to their season so far... otherwise, there have been two draws (against Watford and Brighton), three losses and only three more goals in five matches. Steve Bruce, who began life at Newcastle needing to convince the fans that there was some reason to his appointment, desperately needs a few good results soon if things aren't to turn nasty on Tyneside. Their supporters can be a patient bunch but for a former Sunderland manager there is extremely short shrift. And recent form makes it hard to foresee anything other than a comfortable home win today...

We'll have team news for you very shortly.