Leicester vs Liverpool, Premier League: live score and latest updates

Leicester vs Liverpool kicks off at 12:30pm on BT Sport 1

11:50 AM

Leicester vs Liverpool

Hello there! It's a big Saturday afternoon game between two teams fighting for a top four spot. This match is, when you think about it, pretty massive. We all know about Liverpool's problems and we've all seen what Leicester can do - neither is going to win the title, and even this individual game is incredibly difficult to call.

The best place to start is with the teams then:

It looks like Leicester have a back three today in a 3-4-3 system but that could change during the match if Daniel Amartey is moved around and helps out in midfield. I think it might specifically be set up this way to double up on Mane and Robertson on the Liverpool right.

Speaking of, Jurgen Klopp has gone for his usual 4-3-3 but with ANOTHER new centre-back partnership. Kabak starts alongside Henderson at the back in a pairing that Jamie Vardy will be absolutely desperate to isolate and get in behind.

Here's what Klopp's had to say about this game:

"We know we are not completely clueless but we know we have to be successful in the future and that's what we'll try to be.

"I don't get the noise around the results to be honest. Whatever you wrote, I didn't read it. But I know what the situation is and I talk about results.

"Even though I know the reason why we are not flying, I expect us to win more games than we have. That's what I am concerned about.

"We will try our absolute best to make the best season from now on. We will go for it. That's our job."

Kick off is 12:30pm, follow all the action with us right here.