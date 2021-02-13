Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

(POOL/AFP)

Leicester City host champions Liverpool in an intriguing game that will have ramifications in the battle for a top four finish and qualification for Champions League football.

The Foxes are in fine form, having beaten Brighton in the FA Cup midweek thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho’s stoppage-time winner to advance to the quarter-finals. Though Brendan Rodgers was given bad news when defender James Justin’s injury was confirmed as cruciate knee ligament damage, therefore ruling him out of the remainder of the season.

The Reds are suffering their worst spell of form for several seasons, with Premier League leaders Manchester City inflicting a third successive home loss on Jurgen Klopp’s side last weekend.

But Klopp has expected more from the Reds, despite their injury crisis: “Even though I know the reason why we are not flying, I expect us to win more games than we have. That’s what I am concerned about. We know we are not completely clueless but we know we have to be successful in the future and that’s what we’ll try to be. We will try our absolute best to make the best season from now on. We will go for it. That’s our job.”

While the Reds will not give up on defending their title, with City 10 points clear and in possession of a game in hand, the focus will be on fending off competition from Chelsea and West Ham, one point behind, as well as Everton and Tottenham, who face Pep Guardiola’s side later today, in a gripping top four chase.

Follow live goal and score updates from the King Power, including analysis and reaction in what promises to be a candidate for game of the weekend, while there will be team news for Crystal Palace vs Burley in the 3pm kick-off in the Premier League.