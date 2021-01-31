Leicester vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

James Maddison celebrates after scoring against Brentford (Getty Images)

Leicester City face a big test of their Premier League title credentials when they play Leeds United at home on Sunday afternoon. The Foxes have been excellent of late, though were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in midweek. Prior to that, three straight wins briefly lifted them to the top of the table - they now sit third, behind the two Manchester clubs.

Brendan Rodgers must find a way for his team to win without star forward Jamie Vardy, though, as he continues to be sidelined through injury. James Maddison has been in impressive form though and will likely be one of the Foxes’ keys to victory with his ability to play through the lines and Leeds’ habitually open midfield.

As for the away side themselves, they have been hit-and-miss from week-to-week but largely impressive overall on their return to the top flight. Eight wins and nine defeats leave them 12th in the table, which is probably the glass ceiling on their season.

Leeds beat Newcastle last time out to return to form after back-to-back defeats, and they continue to provide entertainment at both ends of the pitch for the neutral.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 2pm on Sunday, 31 January 2021 at the King Power Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. It can also be streamed by subscribers via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Jamie Vardy remains sidelined, with Dennis Praet also out injured for Leicester. Jonny Evans and Wilf Ndidi are doubts in defensive areas too.

Leeds will be missing Diego Llorente yet again after another injury, with Robin Koch also out.

Predicted line-ups

LEI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Justin; Tielemans, Mendy; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

LEE: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski; Phillips; Raphina, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

Odds

Leicester - 11/13

Draw - 16/5

Leeds - 17/5

Prediction

Goals and chances galore in a very open game between two attack-minded sides. The absence of Vardy to cost the Foxes something, though. Leicester 2-2 Leeds.

