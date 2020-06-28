Leicester vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Getty

Chelsea face Leicester in what could be the tie of the round with a place in the FA Cup semi-finals up for grabs.

Both sides are fighting it out with Manchester United and Wolves for a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

And the cup offers a welcome break from the Premier League for the Foxes, who have struggled to hit their best form since the restart.

The Blues will be high on confidence after beating last season’s champions Manchester City and in doing so handing Liverpool the trophy.

Here are the predicted line-ups for the match at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea celebrate after Willian puts the Blues ahead against Man City (Getty)

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 4pm on Sunday 28 June at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

You can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning at 3:30pm.

You can watch a live stream on the move on mobile devices and sign up to BT Sport here.

Confirmed line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Ndidi, Praet, Tielemans, Perez, Barnes, Vardy

Chelsea: Caballero, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Gilmour, Willian, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham





What are the odds?

Leicester: 7/4

Draw: 12/5

Chelsea: 6/4

Prediction

Brendan Rodgers’ side are due a performance and this quarter-final against Chelsea presents a wonderful opportunity for the Foxes to justify their place in third and prove their quality against an in-form side. The Blues will likely rotate with Frank Lampard possessing numerous options as he assesses his squad before the summer transfer window and hands a rest to some players after Thursday’s colossal effort to outplay and defeat Man City. There should be goals in this game with both sides possessing attacking talent, though the Blues, led by Andreas Christensen, are starting to find some consistency at the back after proving to be vulnerable throughout most of the campaign. We’ll go for a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and the greater depth for the visitors to take them through after extra-time 2-1.

