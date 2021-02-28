Leicester vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Leicester City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Foxes defeated Aston Villa away from home in their last domestic fixture, but followed that win with a dismal home defeat by Slavia Prague in the Europa League.

While Leicester exited the tournament, Arsenal progressed to the last 16 courtesy of a last-gasp Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal.

The Gunners captain’s header secured a 3-2 win on the night to knock out Benfica and set up a clash with Olympiacos.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 12pm GMT at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am GMT.

What is the team news?

Leicester trio Harvey Barnes, Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne are all set to return to the squad after missing the midweek loss in the Europa League. James Maddison is out due to a hip issue, joining James Justin, Dennis Praet, Ayoze Perez, Wes Morgan and Wesley Fofana on the sidelines.

Thomas Partey returned in the Europa League win over Benfica following his hamstring injury and Rob Holding has recovered from a concussion to give Mikel Arteta a full complement of players.

Confirmed line-ups:

Leicester: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Iheanacho, Vardy

Arsenal: Leno, Cedric, Luiz, Mari, Tierney, Xhaka, Elneny, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Willian, Lacazette

Odds:

Leicester City: 6/4

Draw: 9/4

Arsenal: 19/10

Prediction:

Arsenal are on a high – but players like Bukayo Saka surely need a rest. Leicester have been the better side domestically, and the Gunners can never seem to contain Jamie Vardy. I expect the striker to score. 2-1 Leicester.