Leicester Tigers sack Dan McKellar with Michael Cheika in running to replace him

Dan McKellar took over as head coach at Welford Road last year - Darren Staples for Telegraph Sport

Dan McKellar has been dismissed as Leicester Tigers head coach after a single season in charge, with former Australia and Argentina honcho Michael Cheika among the candidates to replace him.

Tigers only appointed McKellar last February as they endeavoured to land a long-term replacement for Steve Borthwick, but the former Wallabies assistant coach is to leave the post with immediate effect.

Leicester endured an underwhelming domestic season, finishing eighth in the Premiership table with a record of nine wins and nine losses in league action. A last-gasp win over Newcastle Falcons at the end of March kept alive Tigers’ hopes of the top four before three consecutive losses to Northampton Saints, Bristol Bears and Sale Sharks followed.

Leicester reached the final of the Premiership Cup, losing to Gloucester, and the last 16 of the Champions Cup, where they were beaten by Leinster, but those cup runs have not been enough to spare McKellar.

Michael Cheika was in charge of Argentina during the last World Cup - Getty Images/David Ramos

Telegraph Sport understands that McKellar recently presented his long-term vision for the club to the Tigers board, after the failure to reach the Premiership play-offs. Sources have indicated that board members were not entirely convinced, with “buy in” not forthcoming among some senior players either.

McKellar’s tenure was blighted by the curious absence of attack coach Alan Dickens, who was placed on leave shortly after arriving at the club last autumn. Ironically, the exit of McKellar comes just weeks after Leicester confirmed their backroom line-up for the 2024-25 campaign. Peter Hewat, a former Brumbies colleague of McKellar, is arriving to coordinate the attack and Matt Parr will return to oversee conditioning.

Dan Palmer, the current Leicester scrum coach, also worked with McKellar at the Brumbies. There are not expected to be any other changes among the coaching team initially upon McKellar’s departure.

Cheika, a vastly experienced operator who has also worked at clubs including Leinster and Stade Français, is thought to have been under consideration when McKellar was initially brought in.

The 57-year-old, who took Argentina to last year’s World Cup semi-final, has been eyeing a role in rugby league, having held discussions recently with Australian side Parramatta Eels.

A club insider confirmed that Cheika was of interest to Tigers as they aim to nail down a suitable head coach for the 2024-25 Premiership campaign with pre-season training due to begin on July 1.

