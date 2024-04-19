Leicester Tigers: Premiership hopes rest on Northampton Saints derby, says Charlie Clare

Charlie Clare started in Leicester's derby win against Northampton earlier in the season [Getty Images]

Leicester Tigers' Premiership aspirations "rest" on the result of Saturday's East Midlands derby against Northampton Saints.

Leicester are seventh in the table and three points outside the semi-final spots with four matches remaining.

Their trip to Northampton to take on the league leaders could shape the season for both clubs.

"It all rests on Saturday - we need to beat Saints," Tigers hooker Charlie Clare told BBC Radio Leicester.

"All eyes are on this weekend. Not only for an East Midlands derby win, but to keep our Premiership hopes alive."

Clare, who has been named on the bench for the game, said everyone at Tigers is "excited" about the showdown.

Saints, who have reached the European Champions Cup semi-finals since the last round of Premiership fixtures, have lost only four league games so far this season.

One of them was a narrow derby defeat away to Tigers in November, but Clare says that victory will only add to Saints' motivation for what is already sure to be a testing encounter.

"They will be wanting revenge," Clare said.

"They are flying high, they are playing entertaining rugby, they have a really good set-up, and have strength in depth.

"The way they play is exciting, their set-piece is strong and their defence is strong, so we are going to be up against it and we will have to be at our best."