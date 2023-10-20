Leicester still evolving - Hammond

The international break has been a time for Leicester City to “evolve” further under boss Enzo Maresca, says former Foxes midfielder Dean Hammond.

While a number of players were away on international duty, the Italian boss kept the remainder of the Championship-leading squad active in the past two weeks.

When asked what he felt Maresca would have focused on, Hammond told BBC Radio Leicester’s When You’re Smiling podcast: “Continuing that work on the training ground, that detail he talks about, because it is needed.

“Just keeping evolving because the team is playing so well. Look at the results, it has been fantastic.

“Also getting to know the players more, I’m sure that is really important to him. It seems that he wants a connection with the players and for that to be really strong. It gives you that opportunity without the pressure of games and having to prepare for games.

“I’m sure there would have been rest in there as well because of the amount of games in the Championship.”

Leicester return to action on Saturday against Swansea.

Listen to the latest episode here

Sign up to get Leicester news and podcasts sent to you