Leicester Tigers revert back to scrum dominance to seal derby day victory over Northampton Saints

Leicester Tigers 26 Northampton Saints 17

In a match they dared not lose, Leicester reverted to the tactic they cherish above all other – total and utter scrum dominance – to set the platform for Handre Pollard to kick 16 points to secure a vital derby victory against Northampton Saints.

Their own head coach Dan McKellar had stated this was a must-win game after losing four of their five Premiership matches and an air of desperation hung over Welford Road along with a thick dank drizzle. Both factors contributed to an error-strewn dogfight, which certainly will not win many converts to the sport. Yet while other crowds cherish fancy fly halves and dazzling wingers Leicester adore their tightheads more than any other.

Joe Heyes quickly gained ascendancy over Saints’ loosehead Alex Waller while Dan Cole’s introduction was greeted like that of Maximus entering the gladiatorial arena. Their opening try came after a succession of three dominant scrums, all of which yielded penalties, on the Saints 22. Appropriately scored by another prop Francois van Wyk, the replacement loosehead, against his former club.

With the fit-again Tommy Reffell also feasting on turnovers at the breakdown, Saints had no foothold in the game and they conceded 19 penalties with Sam Matavesi and then Ethan Waller, under pressure from Cole, getting sin-binned. World Cup winner Handre Pollard reprised his dead-eye kicking from the tee, although one effort hit the post, and you fancy Leicester will look to reprise this frippery-free template for the rest of the season

Northampton did well to stay in the contest as long as they did and briefly threatened to make it interesting when George Furbank went over almost straight after Van Wyk’s score. However, Leicester captain Hanro Liebenberg secured the victory, catching the Saints defence unawares with a quick tap penalty from close range.

In the 84th minute, Matavesi capped an excellent interchange of passing, pulling off a show and go en-route to scoring, but it did not even merit the consolation of a bonus point and the relief all around Welford Road was palpable.

