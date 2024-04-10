Leicester remain in strong position despite loss - Fryatt

[BBC]

Former Leicester City striker Matty Fryatt has been discussing Leicester's 1-0 loss at Millwall on Tuesday on the latest When You're Smiling podcast.

Ryan Longman's solo strike was enough to win the game for Millwall, but the Foxes remain top of the Championship for now, as a result of Leeds United only managing to draw at home to Sunderland.

"The change in formation didn't quite suit us. Yunus [Akgun] is different to Issahaku . In the dying stages, pace scares the life out of defenders and that wasn't quite there until the change," said Fryatt.

"If you're playing Wilfred Ndidi on that side he's going to run beyond and that wasn't going on because Kiernan [Dewsbury-Hall] was in behind Jamie Vardy.

"Ricardo Pereira can't always be bombing forward. The goal comes from his side on the break. I'm not saying that it was attributed to him in any way. But, he can't be the one bombing forward if Yunus receives to make that run in behind.

"It was congested in the middle. [Millwall's] shape was good - two banks of four and the front two were working hard."

On whether this result adds more pressure on the Foxes: "The away form needs addressing.

"But, they're in a strong position. They still sit above everyone else. At one point, Leeds looked like they were really going to kick on, but they're feeling the pressures as well.

"Football is a wonderful, frustrating, unpredictable game. It just keeps on compounding itself."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds