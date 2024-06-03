Leicester frustrated with promotion hero Enzo Maresca for jumping ship to Chelsea

Enzo Maresca (left) and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha celebrate with the Championship trophy after Leicester City were promoted back up to the Premier League at the first attempt - Getty Images

Leicester City are frustrated with Enzo Maresca’s defection to Chelsea and will now ramp up their search for a new head coach this week.

Maresca delivered the Championship title but his move to Stamford Bridge after less than 12 months in charge has “disappointed” Leicester, with senior officials annoyed at how he appeared to openly court the Chelsea job.

Though Leicester recognise that Maresca was ambitious and would be sought after, they feel the Italian has effectively jumped ship at the first opportunity.

Leicester will bank around £10 million in compensation, with Maresca also taking six members of backroom staff, but it is turbulence they did not want or expect so soon.

Towards the end of last season, Maresca did voice his concerns over Leicester’s financial situation, with the club facing a points deduction on their return to the top division.

Yet after promotion was secured, and during a post-season trip to Monaco, it is understood that Maresca informed Leicester’s board – including owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha – that he was happy to stay.

He rejected offers abroad from Sevilla and Porto, and was heavily involved and invested in the club’s future planning.

On Maresca’s recommendation, Leicester declined an invitation to appear at the Stateside Cup in the United States this summer.

But, out of nowhere, Chelsea made an official approach on Monday May 27, and it soon became inevitable that Maresca would leave.

The deal has taken time as Maresca was away last week in Marbella on holiday, while negotiations over the backroom staff were also drawn out.

There will be inevitable disappointment in the Leicester dressing room but, equally, some players will be unmoved.

Maresca was so devoted to his philosophy that he could at times become stubborn and dogmatic. It was a meeting called by senior Leicester players towards the end of the season that helped them over the line.

Leicester will now focus on finding a replacement, with West Bromwich Albion’s Carlos Corberán understood to be a leading target.

Corberán has performed brilliantly despite financial restrictions and guided Albion to the play-offs last season without spending a penny on signings.

He will cost around £3.5 million-£4 million in compensation, which could be a deterrent to Leicester considering their finances, but the Spaniard fits the criteria for the new head coach.

Leicester will embark on a thorough recruitment process, however, and aim to appoint this month before players return for pre-season training.

There is a bullish determination that Leicester still have reasons to be optimistic about the new season. They have been in this situation before: many star players and key members of staff have departed over the years, and the succession plan has largely worked.

Plans for the transfer window and squad are already well under way.

Despite Maresca’s departure, Jamie Vardy and Jannik Vestergaard are set to sign new contracts once a transfer embargo is lifted.

Abdul Fatawu, the winger, will complete a permanent move from Sporting for around £15.5 million.

There will be exits, however, and pressure to raise money through player sales before June 30 to avoid further sanctions.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Winks, Mads Hermansen and James Justin are the players most likely to be targeted by other clubs.

Mismanagement of player contracts was a huge concern when Leicester were relegated in 2023, and it remains a problem.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho could both leave as free agents this month, and that is millions of pounds in assets walking away for nothing.

Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans and Nampalys Mendy, among others, did the same last year.

The looming threat of a hefty points deduction is undoubtedly the elephant in the room.

In March, Leicester were charged by the Premier League for breaches of the profitability and sustainability rules.

It also emerged that the EFL had failed to impose a business plan on Leicester amid concerns over their accounts.

Leicester announced pre-tax losses of nearly £90 million towards the end of the season.

The process over their existing charges is expected to accelerate this week, when Leicester officially become a Premier League club at the annual general meeting.

Leicester expected to vigorously defend itself against charges

An independent three-person commission will be put together. Senior figures at Leicester are pressing for any punishment to be imposed before the season starts.

The amount of points deducted will depend on how much Leicester have breached the permitted losses, and it is thought to be significant.

Along with the alleged breach in the 2022-23 season, when Leicester were last in the top division, the club was also charged with failing to submit their audited accounts.

Nick De Marco, the sports lawyer who represented Nottingham Forest in their recent case, has been appointed.

There have already been threats to sue both the Premier League and EFL, so Leicester are expected to mount a vigorous defence.

Despite the seemingly chaotic backdrop, Leicester are determined to stay calm and ensure preparations remain fully on course for the new season.

Relegation last year was the unexpected hammer blow, but they will return as Championship winners with 31 matches from 46 games.

Before that demotion, Leicester had won the title, an FA Cup and operated in the Champions League. The ambition for more magical memories in the future is the driving force.

