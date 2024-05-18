Leicester finish season in promising fashion with win against Exeter

Leicester Tigers finished off their season with a comfortable home victory over Exeter Chiefs - Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Leicester Tigers 40 Exeter Chiefs 22

There was a time when entering into the Tigers lair came with a genuine threat alert. Leicester were English rugby’s dominant force, regularly picking off their prey with ruthless efficiency. Not many would emerge still intact, such was the way in which they went about devouring their enemies.

Like anything good, it does not always last forever and as the years ticked by, other rugby beasts came onto the Premiership plains, among them the new cubs, Exeter Chiefs. Whilst the Tigers slipped into decline, so the Chiefs – under the stewardship of Rob Baxter – thrived in their new wilderness, claiming two top flight titles, as well as a first-ever European crown.

In much the same way the Tigers were forced to rebuild, so too have the Devonians in recent times. Having surprised many this term with their new and youthful-looking squad, they have delivered some telling performances. When it came to the biggest show of the season, Baxter’s young guns suffered an untimely bout of stage fright, missing out on grabbing one of the three remaining play-off spots.

The Tigers, on the other hand, used the last outing of their term to deliver their best showing. Aussie coach Dan MacKeller was right to wax lyrical at the close, saying: “It was a pleasing performance. I think today we saw a lot of transfer of what we have worked hard on for so long. We weren’t perfect, we made some mistakes, but I thought in terms of attacking rugby, that’s what we’ve been wanting to play.

“We created a lot of opportunities, but conditions allowed for that as well. To have 22,000 people here supporting the boys, I’m just really pleased that we can send them away understanding that we’re heading in the right direction.”

Indeed, the Tigers proved that they can move on up once again, producing a display that augurs well for next season, where they will once again bid to be amongst the pride of the Premiership. The hosts overcame the concession of an early try to Exeter’s man-of-the-moment Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to lead 20-10 at the break.

🐯 @LeicesterTigers are putting on a show on the final day of the season 🪄#GallagherPrem | #LEIvEXE pic.twitter.com/oLmsBFFz5G — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 18, 2024

Ollie Hassell-Collins and Jack van Poortvliet both crossed for converted scores, whilst Handre Pollard weighed in with the extras with his trusty right boot. Untimely yellow cards for Olly Woodburn and Feyi-Waboso just before the break did little to help the Chiefs, who fell further behind after the break as the Tigers clawed further in front with scores from the impressive Tommy Reffell and former England international Mike Brown.

It was no more than the home side deserved for their efforts. They were dominant from start to finish, producing a brand of rugby that was not only strong on the eye but, more importantly, effective in all departments. Not even a late red card for the departing Jasper Wiese could hinder their hopes. The South African was dismissed for piling opposite number Ross Vintcent into the ground head first at a ruck. A needless action it may have been, but he was still afforded a standing ovation from the natives.

Jasper Wiese (right) is sent off in his final match for Leicester - Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

“I wouldn’t be tarnishing his career at the Tigers off the back of that,” added MacKellar.

Although the Chiefs countered with late tries from both Dan Frost and Vintcent, much of the significant damage had already been done. Indeed, it was the Tigers who would finish with a flourish, replacement Kieran Wilkinson slotting two late penalties, one of which saw Exeter’s Harvey Skinner see yellow, to wrap up proceedings.

For both sides it’s time to draw breath, recharge the batteries, after which they’ll both be readying themselves to go on the Premiership prowl once more.

Match details

Scoring sequence: Feyi-Waboso Try (0-5), Slade Con (0-7), Pollard Penalty (3-7), Hassell-Collins Try (8-7), Pollard Conversion (10-7), van Poortvliet Try (15-7), Pollard Conversion (17-7), Pollard Penalty (20-7), Slade Penalty (20-10), Reffell Try (25-10), Pollard Con (27-10), Brown Try (32-10), Pollard Con (34-10), Frost Try (34-15), Vintcent Try (34-20), Slade Con (34-22), Wilkinson (37-21), Wilkinson (40-22)

Leicester Tigers: F Steward; M Brown, M Scott, D Kelly (S Kata 54), O Hassell-Collins; H Pollard (K Wilkinson 55), J van Poortvliet (T Whiteley 62); F van Wyk (J Cronin 55), J Montoya (c, Clare 59), D Cole (J Heyes 47); G Martin (F Carnduff 69), H Wells; H Liebenberg, T Reffell (O Cracknell 58), J Wiese.

Red Card: Wiese

Exeter Chiefs: D John; I Feyi-Waboso, H Slade, J Hawkins, O Woodburn; H Skinner, T Cairns (N Armstrong 54); S Sio (B Keast 49), M Norey (D Frost 49), M Street (E Painter 49); J Dunne (C Tshiunza 47), D Jenkins (c); E Roots, J Vermeulen, G Fisilau. Replacement (not used): W Haydon-Wood

Yellow Cards: Woodburn, Feyi-Waboso, Skinner

Referee: K Dickson

Attendance: 22,258

