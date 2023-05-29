Leicester face major changes after relegation says Evans

Leicester defender Jonny Evans admits the former Premier League champions face major changes after their relegation to the Championship.

Evans' team were condemned to the second tier on Sunday after Everton's 1-0 win against Bournemouth rendered the Foxes' 2-1 victory over West Ham irrelevant.

Leicester are only the second former Premier League champions after Blackburn to the relegated from the top-flight.

Their fairytale title success seven years ago seems a distant memory as they face up to a first season in the Championship since 2014.

A large number of players including Evans and Youri Tielemans are out of contract and likely to leave the King Power Stadium in the close-season.

England midfielder James Maddison and talented winger Harvey Barnes look set to be sold to help balance the expected financial losses of at least £60 million ($74 million).

Leicester boss Dean Smith also faces an uncertain future, with his short-term contract set to expire after he replaced Brendan Rodgers in April.

Former Manchester United centre-back Evans, 35, revealed the Leicester squad had said their goodbyes in the dressing room ahead of a likely close-season exodus.

"It is a tough thing to take. There was silence for a long time in the dressing room afterwards. We know there are a lot of players out of contract," he said.

"There are going to be a lot of changes in the football club.

"It was an opportunity for everybody to say goodbye really. A lot of us don't know where we are going to end up.

"I said to the boys it has been an amazing five years but the club now have decisions to make.

"I don't think they probably know what they are going to do."

