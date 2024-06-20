Leicester confirm appointment of Steve Cooper as new manager

Leicester City have confirmed the appointment of Steve Cooper as the club’s new manager.

The 44-year-old has signed an X-year contract with the Foxes, and replaces Enzo Maresca, who departed for Chelsea last month.

Cooper had been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest last December. In his two-and-a-bit years in charge of the Reds, he took them back to the top flight for the first time in 23 years before keeping them up the following season.

“We are delighted to welcome Steve to Leicester City,” said Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

“His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the club.

“As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the club in the Premier League.”

Leicester will hope the former England youth team coach can achieve a similar feat at the King Power Stadium next season but it will not be without its challenges.

The Championship winners have a potential points deduction looming and may yet need to sell key players to comply with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Cooper’s first league game in charge of the club will take place on 19 August when his new charges host Tottenham Hotspur.