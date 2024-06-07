Leicester City's Vardy signs new one-year deal

Jamie Vardy has previously played for Fleetwood Town, Halifax Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels [Getty Images]

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy has signed a new one-year deal with the Premier League club.

Vardy has played for Leicester since 2012 and has scored 190 goals in 464 appearances.

The 37-year-old won the Premier League with the club in 2015-16.

"I’ve always said that age is just a number," Leicester captain Vardy said. "My legs feel fine so that’s why I carry on until my legs say ‘that’s it, game over’. There will be a day when that comes, but that’s not right now."

The former England striker has also won the FA Cup, Community Shield and two Championship titles with Leicester, including last season, earning his side promotion to the Premier League.

“We look forward to another season in the Premier League and seeing what we can do. One hundred per cent, it’s the best league in the world," Vardy added.

"That’s where you want to be playing your football.”

Vardy won 26 England caps, with his last coming in 2018.